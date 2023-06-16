Zelensky urges African leaders to pressure Putin on political prisoners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Zelensky urges African leaders to pressure Putin on political prisoners

By Press Association
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa attend a press conference (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa attend a press conference (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to a group of African leaders to ask Vladimir Putin to free political prisoners from Crimea and beyond, saying it would be an “important step” during their trip to Russia on Saturday.

Seven African leaders — presidents of Comoros, Senegal, South Africa and Zambia, as well as Egypt’s prime minister and top envoys from the Republic of Congo and Uganda — visited Ukraine on Friday as part of a self-styled “peace mission” to try to help end the nearly 16-month-old war.

The African leaders were traveling to meet Mr Putin on Saturday in the Russian city of St Petersburg.

The mission to Ukraine, the first of its kind by African leaders, comes in the wake of other peace initiatives such as one by China, and it carried extra importance for the African countries, as they rely in varying degrees on food and fertiliser deliveries from Russia and Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hosted African leaders (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

“This conflict is affecting Africa negatively,” South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said at a news conference alongside Mr Zelensky and the four other African heads of state or government, after the leaders met for closed-door talks on Friday afternoon.

Mr Ramaphosa and others acknowledged the intensity of the fight and the animosity between Russia and Ukraine, but insisted all wars must come to an end — and that the delegation wants to help expedite that.

“I do believe that Ukrainians feel that they must fight and not give up. The road to peace is very hard,” he said, adding that “there is a need to bring this conflict to an end sooner rather than later”.

The delegation, including Senegal’s president Macky Sall and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, represents a cross-section of African views about the war.

South Africa, Senegal and Uganda have avoided censuring Moscow for the conflict, while Egypt, Zambia and Comoros voted against Russia last year in a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion.

Many African nations have long had close ties with Moscow, dating back to the Cold War when the Soviet Union supported their anti-colonial struggles.

The tenor of the press conference soured when Comoros president Azali Assoumani floated the idea of a “road map” to peace, prompting questions from Mr Zelensky who sought a clarification and insisted he did not want “any surprises” from their visit to Mr Putin.

Mr Zelensky then urged them to help free political prisoners from Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

Poland African Peace Mission
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and other delegates will visit Russia (South African Government Communication and Information Services via AP)

“Would you please ask Russia to liberate the political prisoners?” Mr Zelensky said. “Maybe this will be an important result of your mission, of your ‘road map’.”

Mr Zelensky expressed thinly veiled frustration about their trip, saying they would have “conversations with the terrorists” on Saturday.

International human rights organisations say Russia has targeted the Crimean Tatar ethnic group with arbitrary detentions and unjustified prosecutions since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Many have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

“The Russian Federation misuses its legislation for political purposes, in particular to suppress the non-violent struggle of the Crimean Tatars and their protest against the occupation of Crimea,” the Crimean Tatar Resource Centre said in a statement last year.

Mr Ramaphosa, who laid out 10 priorities to help pave the way to ending the war, said he planned to have a bilateral meeting with Mr Putin in part to discuss the Russian leader’s possible attendance at a planned August summit, hosted by South Africa, of the so-called “Brics” countries, which also include Brazil, China and India.

The International Criminal Court in March issued an international arrest warrant against Mr Putin over Russian abductions of Ukrainian children, which could complicate any trip by Mr Putin to South Africa. Mr Ramaphosa said he alone would decide whether to invite the Russian leader, saying it was still “under consideration.”

Before meeting Mr Zelenskyy, the African leaders went to Bucha, a Kyiv suburb where bodies of civilians lay scattered in the streets last year after Russian troops abandoned a campaign to seize the capital and withdrew from the area.

Russia Ukraine War
African leaders, from right, Cyril Ramaphosa; president of Comoros Azali Assoumani; and Senegal’s president Macky Sall attend a commemoration ceremony at a site of a mass grave in Bucha (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The delegation’s stop in Bucha was symbolically significant, because the town has come to stand for the brutality of Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Russian occupation of Bucha left hundreds of civilians dead, with some showing signs of torture.

While in Bucha, the visitors placed commemorative candles at a small memorial outside a church near where a mass grave was unearthed.

On their way back to the capital, air raid sirens went off in Kyiv — prompting them to briefly return to their hotel as a “precautionary measure,” Mr Ramaphosa’s spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.

More from The Courier

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for 'services to football and Angus community'
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
King's Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
A very jolly graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023
Ballumbie Golf Club
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Harry Potter RSNO review Picture shows; RSNO Youth Choir at Harry Potter concert. na. Supplied by RSNO Date; 05/06/2023
REVIEW: RNSO's Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa attend a press conference (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Friday court round-up — Taser trouble and the coked-up carrier
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
5 questions we put to NHS Tayside over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel – and…
Kirkcaldy's Forth View multi-storey blocks sit on the Esplanade. Image: Google Maps
Multi-storey residents ask 'who will be answerable?' if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after…
Ed Wade and Ezra Miller
Fife actor lifts lid on starring as Ezra Miller’s double in blockbuster movie The…