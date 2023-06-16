Fundraiser, 106, ‘flattered’ after getting British Empire Medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fundraiser, 106, ‘flattered’ after getting British Empire Medal

By Press Association
Joan Willett has been awarded a British Empire Medal (Old Hastings House/British Heart Foundation/PA)
The joint-oldest person ever to be honoured has said she is “flattered” to be included on the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Joan Willett, 106, a former teacher who survived two heart attacks, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her charitable fundraising for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Willett, who is just a few weeks away from her 107th birthday, says she was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to raise more than £60,000 for the charity in 2020 when she completed a 17-mile walking challenge outside her care home in Hastings, Sussex.

She said: “When I got the letter from the Cabinet Office informing me that I was being recommended to King Charles for this honour I literally couldn’t believe it. It was such a wonderful surprise and something that I could never have imagined would happen to me.

“But I’ve had to keep it a secret for a while until it was officially announced and couldn’t tell anyone, so that was difficult. I feel so very honoured and flattered, but I don’t think I have done anything special.

“I couldn’t have embarked on my fundraising challenge for the BHF without the support and encouragement of my friends and every single one of the wonderful staff here at my care home. They are all fantastic.

“So, I consider that this great honour is for all of them too, because without them, it wouldn’t have happened.

“During the pandemic I was inspired by watching Captain Tom to do my walk for the British Heart Foundation because thanks to their research I have been able to reach the age I am and still enjoy life.

“I’m also so grateful that I came to live at my care home after my second heart attack, because the staff are wonderful and have made sure that I keep my independence which is so important to me.

“My friend and carer here, Pauline, supported me all the way throughout. When I came to live here over 20 years ago after my second heart attack, did I ever think that largely thanks to her I would be getting an honour from the King!”

The late Sir Tom, a Second World War veteran, captured hearts across the nation when he raised almost £39 million for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden at the age of 100.

