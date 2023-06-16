Five members of the PSNI have been listed in the King’s Birthday Honours

Five members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have been listed in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Three have been awarded a King’s Police Medal (KPM), one a British Empire Medal (BEM) and one has been given the title of Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Detective Superintendent Ewan Anderson who has nearly 30 years’ service in the PSNI became an MBE.

He has led on numerous serious and organised crime investigations and was also the former President of Superintendents’ Association.

KPMs were awarded to Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones, Superintendent Kellie McMillan and Constable Valerie Robinson and the BEM was awarded to a retired PSNI member.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones (PSNI/PA)

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones has over 30 years’ service and is currently the Belfast Area Co-ordinator and the service lead for Business Crime.

During his career he has held a number of positions including Area Co-ordinator for Derry City and Strabane.

Superintendent Kellie McMillan has over 20 years’ service and is currently the District Commander for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Superintendent Kellie McMillan (PSNI/PA)

She has held a number of posts during her career, including Area Commander for West Belfast.

Constable Valerie Robinson has been a police officer for 36 years, she has been responsible for planning and organising policing operations for some of the largest events which have taken place across Northern Ireland.