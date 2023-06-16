Hotels body chief tells of her delight over MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotels body chief tells of her delight over MBE

By Press Association
Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, is recognised for services to tourism and hospitality with an MBE (NIHF/PA)
Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, is recognised for services to tourism and hospitality with an MBE (NIHF/PA)

The head of an organisation which has overseen the transformation of the hotel industry in Northern Ireland has told of her delight at being made an MBE.

Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, is recognised for services to tourism and hospitality in the King’s Birthday Honours.

The Londonderry woman said the number of hotel rooms in Northern Ireland had doubled in recent decades.

She said: “I was very surprised and delighted to hear about the MBE.

“It’s lovely to be recognised, not just in a personal capacity but also for the role that the industry has played, not only during Covid but over the last number of years.

“Northern Ireland has really transformed. It is nice to think that people are now coming to visit us and we feel that we in the federation have had some small part in that.”

Ms Gault said there had been a “seismic shift” in the tourism industry in Northern Ireland.

She said: “It is a very different industry to the industry it was in the early 90s, there have been massive changes and it has really has gone from strength to strength.

“The number of hotel rooms has doubled, we have a lot more product.

“In the last year it was measured we brought over £1bn into the local economy.

“I think this is an industry that should be immensely proud of its performance, not only over Covid, but in subsequent times.

“Many people discovered that going out for a cup of coffee, going away for the weekend, meeting family and friends, was something that was incredibly important to them and I think that has given us real support.”

She added: “Coming back from Covid has not been easy.

“A lot of businesses have had to change things, incurred a lot of cost, had challenges in bringing people back, but this is an industry with incredible resilience.

“People have learned the lessons from Covid, have moved on and are up for continuing to grow and contribute in a positive way.”

