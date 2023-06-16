Hotel concierge who has served royals and presidents for 40 years awarded BEM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hotel concierge who has served royals and presidents for 40 years awarded BEM

By Press Association
Martin Mulholland, head concierge at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, has been awarded a BEM (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
Martin Mulholland, head concierge at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, has been awarded a BEM (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

A hotel concierge who has been welcoming royals, presidents and rock stars to Belfast for 40 years has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Martin Mulholland, the head concierge of the Europa Hotel in Belfast, has been awarded the honour as part of the King’s Birthday Honours list.

“I got a letter at home and my wife rang me and said there was a very official looking letter so I rushed home and there it was, it was a surprise, a big big surprise,” he said.

Mr Mulholland said he had met King Charles on several occasions prior to his coronation, as well as an array of senior political figures.

Martin Mulholland, Head Concierge at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, who has been awarded a BEM. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story HONOURS Ulster Mullholland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Martin Mulholland has been looking after dignitaries for 40 years (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

“(I’ve met the then) Prince Charles on quite a few occasions and various members of the royal family, and also the presidents of the United States are regular visitors as well. So, yes, we’re quite used to that,” he said.

He added: “He (The King) actually came to officially open our new hotel, the Grand Central Hotel. So that’s the last time we met and he always has a minute for everyone.

“He’s very good, very good people person.”

Mr Mulholland said the BEM was a recognition of his 40 years of service to world dignitaries visiting Belfast.

“I’m in my 40th year here at the Europa, so it’s nice to be recognised for what you do,” he said.

“I love doing what I do, it’s not really a job as such, but don’t tell anyone that.”

Martin Mulholland, Head Concierge at the Europa Hotel in Belfast, who has been awarded a BEM. Picture date: Wednesday June 14, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story HONOURS Ulster Mullholland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Martin Mulholland has met the King several times (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Music stars such as Radiohead, U2, Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan have all stayed at the Europa with Mr Mulholland also famously having to call an ambulance for the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain who was staying in the hotel after the band’s show at The King’s Hall.

The visit that Mr Mulholland said was a highlight of his 40 years was president Bill Clinton’s three-day trip to Belfast in 1995.

“Of course, it has to be the Clinton visit in 95 when he was here as president of the United States, that was massive.

“A massive time for Belfast and Northern Ireland, but a massive time for the Europa as well. So fond memories of that.

“And then, of course, we were able to revisit our photograph just a few weeks back again, when president Clinton was back in the hotel, so we did the photograph, again, with a 28-year gap between it, so it was a nice moment.”

