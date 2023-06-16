‘It’s for all of Belfast’ says pub owner made MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s for all of Belfast’ says pub owner made MBE

By Press Association
Willie Jack, owner of the famous Duke of York and Harp Bar in Belfast city's Cathedral Quarter, who has been awarded an MBE.
Willie Jack, owner of the famous Duke of York and Harp Bar in Belfast city’s Cathedral Quarter, who has been awarded an MBE. Picture date: Thursday June 15, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story HONOURS Ulster Jack. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The proprietor of some of Belfast’s most iconic bars has said “it’s all for the city” as he has been made an MBE.

William Jack, more commonly known as Willie, is the proprietor of venues such as The Duke Of York, The Harp Bar, The Dark Horse and The Friend At Hand.

Mr Jack said it was an honour to be made an MBE, but wished to use it as an opportunity to highlight the culture of Belfast.

Willie Jack, owner of the famous Duke of York and Harp Bar in Belfast city's Cathedral Quarter (Liam McBurney/PA)
Willie Jack, owner of the famous Duke of York and Harp Bar in Belfast city’s Cathedral Quarter (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Of course it’s an honour but it’s everything to promote Belfast – myself and my wife, the team that’s all around us.

He added: “Let’s just do it here and leave a legacy. Right? A real legacy for Belfast. Anybody who knows our ethos, there’s no football, no TVs, I don’t sell alcopops, I don’t permit poker machines.

“I want to show artists and nice non-paramilitary murals and people’s individual talents and businesses.”

Mr Jack has been the owner of the Duke Of York in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter since the early 1980s.

He said that his businesses, including the Duke Of York, were focused around promoting tourism and growth in the city.

“I want people to come to Belfast – to fly into an airport I don’t own, to get a taxi I don’t own, to stay in a hotel I don’t own, to eat in a restaurant I don’t own. But to come and see the history, and if they want a whiskey they can buy it in our wee shop,” he said.

“It would be very easy to do internet. But that’s not how I see a city grow. I want people to come to Belfast.”

Willie Jack has been made an MBE (Liam McBurney/PA)
Willie Jack has been made an MBE (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Jack used the opportunity to thank his team, and said being made an MBE was not just his own success.

“It’s for all of Belfast – it doesn’t matter if you’re the Prime Minister or the road sweeper. This is not an individual award, it is part of the group of people down here. The guy that waters the plants, the guy that takes up the cigarette butts – it could easily be me,” he said.

He added: “I just see talent and I employ the people.”

Mr Jack also said that his father had received a royal honour in his lifetime.

“My late father (incidentally also named William Hugh Jack) received a CB (Companions of the Order of the Bath) 35 years ago in 1988, after 40 years of distinguished public service to our province,” he said.

“He was away on holiday, and I was the one that picked up the phone, he knew but hadn’t told any of us. Finding myself in a similar position, I understand that now.”

Mr Jack concluded by sharing the message featured in many of his venues.

He said: “Pro tanto quid retribuamus is the motto of Belfast, and you will see around each of our venues – translated, this means: ‘What shall we give in return for so much?’ and that really sums up our ethos here.”

