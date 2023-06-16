Prisoners ‘turn lives around’ by reading behind bars, volunteer made OBE says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prisoners ‘turn lives around’ by reading behind bars, volunteer made OBE says

By Press Association
Jenny Hartley and Sarah Turvey (right) have both been made OBEs
Encouraging prisoners to read books behind bars can help them “turn their lives around”, a volunteer becoming an OBE has said.

Jenny Hartley and Sarah Turvey, who founded Prison Reading Groups (PRG), which sets up book sessions for inmates, have been made OBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Both spoke of being “delighted” at the recognition the charity has received.

Ms Turvey told the PA news agency: “I think what it helps prisoners do more than anything is connect, prisons for the most part are places of isolation and purposelessness.

“By definition, prisons separate prisoners from the outside world, from their families, and in many ways from themselves, there’s also in most prisons not enough to do and very little reason for doing it.

“What we wanted to try to do was to help prisoners turn their lives around, but it seemed to us that crucially important to that project was to help give prisoners a sense of connection and a sense of purpose. I think that’s what our groups do, they connect prisoners with each other within the group.

“They help connect prisoners with their families, in terms of being able to talk about books with their families, they connect prisoners with the outside world with a sense of having an interest in the outside world having a stake in it and the larger culture.

“In many ways, we’re finding a new kind of pro-social identity for themselves, a sense of themselves as something more than a failure with a number, so I think that’s more than anything what we hope our groups do, and, of course, that they increase pleasure and enjoyment of reading itself.”

The charity works with prisoners “across the spectrum”, from maximum security inmates to those in young offender institutions.

There are now 60 groups in 51 prisons across the UK, supported by library staff and volunteers, which meet on average once a month, reaching hundreds of people every year.

Books range from “James Patterson blockbusters to Charles Dickens classics”, Ms Turvey said.

She added: “One of the things someone said that sticks in my mind always is ‘this is the most grown-up discussion I have in prison’.

“Many other people have said ‘it’s the one time in my prison life where I feel people listen to and respect what I have to say’.

“People have talked about the ways in which it’s connected them with their own families, I remember a prisoner saying that he had a 13-year-old daughter, but he’d been inside for a long time, and it had become very hard for them to connect in phone calls or visits.

“And he said ‘now I can tell her I’m a member of the reading group and we can talk about the book I’m reading and it’s made the difference’.

“So I think it fills a space and I think it helps prisoners to rethink themselves in terms of who they are, of what they might have to offer of what they can be and do.

“All of it sounds like very grand claims and a reading group doesn’t do those things on its own, but I think it’s part of the process that really needs to go on if prisoners are going to leave and turn their lives around.”

