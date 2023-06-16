Police chief focused on public confidence after recognition in birthday honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chief focused on public confidence after recognition in birthday honours

By Press Association
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police has been awarded the King’s Police Medal (Peter Byrne/PA)
The chief constable of a force which dealt with a spate of gun crime, including the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, has been awarded the King’s Police Medal.

Serena Kennedy said rebuilding public trust in the police was the number one priority for the force going forward, as she described her mention in the King’s Birthday Honours as recognition of the work of officers, staff and volunteers at Merseyside Police.

Speaking to the PA news agency about challenges the force faced in the future, she said: “The number one priority is trust and confidence.

“Confidence we know has been impacted in recent years because of things which have happened nationally and locally.

“We absolutely have to work incredibly hard to rebuild that trust.”

Last August the force dealt with three fatal shootings within a week including that of Olivia, who was killed by gunman Thomas Cashman as he chased a drug dealer into her Dovecot home.

Officers were called in from across the country as extra patrols were put onto the streets in the wake of the killings.

Ms Kennedy said: “Merseyside Police is one of the best-performing forces in the country with incredibly well-trained staff, but the volume and demand that created in terms of dealing with it in quick succession, that was the challenge.”

She praised the “fantastic” response from officers, but also from communities.

“Merseyside was determined to show regionally, nationally and internationally that it will absolutely not tolerate this,” she said.

“Communities did not want to be associated with that ‘no grass culture’ because of the murder of a nine-year-old child.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot, Merseyside (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

Ms Kennedy, who became the first female chief constable of Merseyside in April 2021, said she hoped Olivia’s death would be a “watershed moment” and vowed the force would “relentlessly pursue” crime gangs whose use of knives and firearms had “devastating consequences” for communities.

She said “complexity and demand” continued to increase for police and 80% of incidents officers dealt with were not crime-related but due to mental health incidents.

The chief constable said the force was working with partners to implement the Right Care, Right Person policy, to ensure the right organisations were providing care.

But she said there were issues in terms of the capacity of other organisations and working together would be key.

“Police end up being the service of last response which is why with those really strong partnerships we can try and work through problems and solve them together,” she said.

Her first year in post saw Ms Kennedy faced with incidents including an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, when Emad Al Swealmeen detonated a homemade bomb in a taxi, and the fatal stabbing of 12-year-old Ava White, who was killed by a 14-year-old boy in Liverpool city centre.

She said: “It has been an incredibly challenging two years, for the force, for communities and for our partners.”

