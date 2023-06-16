MI6 chief Richard Moore says knighthood is ‘huge honour and proud day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

MI6 chief Richard Moore says knighthood is ‘huge honour and proud day’

By Press Association
MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

MI6 chief Sir Richard Moore said being knighted is a “huge honour and proud day”.

The head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) is recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for his “outstanding contribution” to British foreign policy and national security.

Sir Richard, who has led the organisation during Russia’s war with Ukraine, credited colleagues for their work while speaking about his knighthood.

He said: “This is a huge honour and a proud day for me.

“But, as with many such honours, it really belongs to the brilliant men and women of SIS and in the Foreign Office that I’ve had the privilege to lead in recent years.”

Sir Richard, a former ambassador to Turkey, became the head of MI6 in 2020, replacing Sir Alex Younger at a time of increased tensions between Russia and the West.

In July 2022, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin had suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in the US, he said: “I think he has suffered a strategic failure in Ukraine. It is obviously not over.”

In 2021, he issued a public apology for the agency’s past treatment of LGBT+ people.

Sir Richard has enjoyed a more public profile than some of his predecessors, maintaining a Twitter account where he has previously voiced his annoyance at people who posted their Wordle results online.

The father-of-two was born in Libya, speaks fluent Turkish and is a keen golfer who enjoys watching cricket and rugby.

His interests are also said to include Turkish carpets and porcelain, and visiting historical sites.

He is made a knight commander of the Order of St Michael and St George, the same order in which James Bond actor Daniel Craig was made a companion last year to match that of Ian Fleming’s famous 007 character.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “Chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, Richard Moore, is knighted for his outstanding contribution to British foreign policy and national security, leading the organisation during an exceptionally challenging period which has seen the first major conflict on European soil since the Second World War.”

Sir Richard is one of 110 people to have received awards in this list for their service to the UK internationally, including former UK ambassador to Myanmar Vicky Bowman and photojournalist Marcus Bleasdale, who are both made companions of the Order of St Michael and St George.

Sir Philip Barton, permanent under-secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and head of the Diplomatic Service, said: “At a time when the world faces many challenges, I am always impressed by the incredible work being done globally.

“The UK’s impact internationally depends on exceptional people like those honoured in His Majesty’s Birthday Honours list. I congratulate everyone receiving an award and thank them for their dedication and service.”

