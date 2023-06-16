Former hostage Terry Waite says honour is ‘peak’ achievement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former hostage Terry Waite says honour is ‘peak’ achievement

By Press Association
Former hostage Sir Terry Waite said being included in the King’s Birthday Honours list is one of life’s “peak” achievements (PA)
Former hostage Sir Terry Waite said being included in the King’s Birthday Honours list is one of life’s “peak” achievements.

Sir Terry, who spent almost five years in captivity after being kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Lebanon, has been appointed a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his services to charity.

The humanitarian, 84, of Hartest, Suffolk, the co-founder and president of Hostage International, which supports families of those taken captive, said he plans to keep on working.

As an envoy for the Church of England, Sir Terry travelled to Beirut to try to secure the release of four hostages but was kidnapped and held captive from 1987 to 1991 (PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It really is a big surprise. I had no idea that this was coming up.

“And, of course, whenever this sort of award is given I recognise that there are a lot of people to whom one shares that award with, particularly with Hostage International and Emmaus for the homeless.

“They have worked incredibly hard and still do over the years to make those organisations what they are today.

“I’m just a figurehead, really.”

As an envoy for the Church of England, Sir Terry travelled to Beirut to try to secure the release of four hostages but was kidnapped and held captive from 1987 to 1991.

He said he was kept in solitary confinement and, when anybody came into the room, he had to put a blindfold over his eyes.

Sir Terry pictured in 1986 (PA)

He also faced a mock execution and was beaten.

The KCMG honour recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

Sir Terry said: “It is a very significant honour and I’m really amazed that I’ve got it. I’m getting on but I’m still working at 84 now. I’m still very active.

“I suppose it’s a peak, really. I was given an MBE many years ago and then I got a CBE several years afterwards. Now this is the next one up, so to speak.

“I think I’ve been very fortunate to get this because there are many other people who are deserving of honours who don’t get mentioned.

“I’ve just been fortunate to be one who’s been picked out for some reason or other.”

