Campaigner who lost son, brother and father in Tunisia terror attack honoured

A campaigner who lost her son, brother and father in the 2015 Tunisia terrorist attacks has said she is “sad” they are not here to see her become an MBE.

Suzanne Richards, 54, of Wednesbury, West Midlands, set up the Smile for Joel charity after Charles ‘Patrick’ Evans, 78, Adrian Evans, 49, and Joel Richards, 19, were killed in the incident.

Ms Richards, whose charity supports families affected by murder and terrorism, said she was “shocked” and “overwhelmed” after being included on the King’s Birthday Honours list, but that the gong will be shared with her son Owen, who survived the attack aged 16.

The Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia (Bircham Dyson Bell)

She told the PA news agency: “(I feel) absolutely amazing, shocked, overwhelmed, every emotion.

“When that letter came through in the post I was just so surprised, the charity is an amazing charity so many people helped me make it happen.

“Just to get that recognition was just wonderful and straightaway I rang Owen and told him what we’d won because I do believe I share it with him as well.”

Money donated to the charity is used to provide support to bereaved families, through holidays, bills or special gifts.

Ms Richards said going forward it will help to ensure people are aware of travel advice before they go on holiday.

Fundraising events will also take place.

She added: “It’s lovely, I wish my dad, my brother and Joel were here to show them, to share them that award.

“Obviously they’re not here for me to share that with them which makes it sad, so it’s bittersweet for me.

“I’m overwhelmed with the award and it’s going to help the charity of course as well, but I’d change it all if I could and get them back.”