Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Armenia a necessary ‘slap’ – boss Rob Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Armenia a necessary ‘slap’ – boss Rob Page

By Press Association
Manager Rob Page (left) was dejected during Wales Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Armenia (Adam Davy/PA)
Manager Rob Page (left) was dejected during Wales Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Armenia (Adam Davy/PA)

Rob Page suggested Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Armenia was a necessary “slap” as he surveyed the wreckage of one of the most humiliating losses in the nation’s football history.

Armenia ran out shock 4-2 winners in Cardiff, despite being ranked 97th in the world and 71 places lower than Wales.

Page’s side – who took four points from their March games away to Croatia and at home to Latvia – would have topped Group D with victory in Cardiff.

Instead a first European Championship qualifying defeat at home since 2011 dropped them to third in the group as Turkey won 3-2 in Latvia. Wales’ next qualifier is away to Turkey in Samsun on Monday.

“They fell well short of the standards they have set before,” said Page. “I didn’t see that coming. It has really shocked me.

“Everything happens for a reason, perhaps it’s the slap we need, a little bit of a reality check.

“Everybody is starry-eyed and getting carried away. Yes, we had a great start in March but there are no bad teams now anymore.

“Look at what Turkey had to do in the 96th minute against Latvia.”

Daniel James’ sixth international goal fired Wales into an early lead, but Armenia exploited some dreadful home defending to lead by the half-hour mark through Lucas Zelarayan and Grant-Leon Ranos.

Armenia extended their lead through Ranos before Harry Wilson reduced the deficit with 18 minutes to play.

Ranos hit the post before Zelarayan’s second killed off Wales and home misery was completed 12 minutes from time when Kieffer Moore was sent off for a kick on goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich.

Kieffer Moore (right) is sent off for Wales
Kieffer Moore (right) saw red on Friday night (Adam Davy/PA)

Page confirmed that Wales would not appeal Moore’s red card and the Bournemouth striker will now miss the Turkey game.

“I felt such in a positive place before the game, full of confidence and I didn’t see that coming,” Page said.

“That’s really shocked me as much as anyone else.

“The fundamentals of what we stand for, what we represent, the hard work…we were too expansive and that’s not what we’re all about.

“We’re hard-working and we pride ourselves in doing the not-so-pretty side of it.

“They taught us a lesson in that, how to do the not-so-pretty side of the game.”

Victory was especially sweet for Armenia manager Oleksandr Petrakov, who was in charge of Ukraine for their World Cup play-off final defeat in Cardiff exactly 12 months ago.

Petrakov said: “We have a game in Latvia in three days so if we go on celebrating, this victory will not mean anything.

“It’s more or less the same Wales team apart from Gareth Bale so I can not under-estimate the valuation of my team.

“My only objective as Armenia coach is to is to qualify for a major tournament.”

More from The Courier

Manager Rob Page (left) was dejected during Wales Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Armenia (Adam Davy/PA)
Surely language is the one thing we can discuss in respectful language?
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for 'services to football and Angus community'
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
King's Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
A very jolly graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023
Ballumbie Golf Club
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Harry Potter RSNO review Picture shows; RSNO Youth Choir at Harry Potter concert. na. Supplied by RSNO Date; 05/06/2023
REVIEW: RNSO's Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing
Manager Rob Page (left) was dejected during Wales Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Armenia (Adam Davy/PA)
Friday court round-up — Taser trouble and the coked-up carrier
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
5 questions we put to NHS Tayside over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel – and…
Kirkcaldy's Forth View multi-storey blocks sit on the Esplanade. Image: Google Maps
Multi-storey residents ask 'who will be answerable?' if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after…