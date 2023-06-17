Bereaved mother to be honoured for her drive to help other grieving parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bereaved mother to be honoured for her drive to help other grieving parents

By Press Association
Julie Flaherty campaigned for the Children’s Funeral Fund to be extended to Northern Ireland (handout photo/PA)
A Co Armagh woman who was driven to campaign for financial support for grieving parents by the loss of her son has described an honour from the King as sent by him.

Julie Flaherty will be awarded the Medal of the Order of the British Empire by Charles in recognition of her work to get the Children’s Funeral Fund extended to Northern Ireland.

She started her campaign after losing her only son Jake at the age of two in May 2013.

He had been born with Down syndrome and also battled other medical issues, including a congenital heart defect.

Ms Flaherty was struck by the impact that the cost of a funeral can have on bereaved parents amid their grief.

With the help of her party colleagues in the UUP, she got councils across Northern Ireland to agree to measures such as waiving burial fees for grieving parents before helping to bring the UK Children’s Funeral Fund to Northern Ireland.

The fund came into effect last June, offering a one-off lump sum payment of £3,056 for families on the death of either a child under the age of 18 or a stillbirth after 24 weeks.

Ms Flaherty admitted she broke into tears when notified she would be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours for her efforts, which came amid the local government elections as she ran to be re-elected to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

“It really affected me, Jake would have been 12 on May 19, which was the election count, and it was the tenth anniversary of his death on May 21,” she said.

“The Children’s Funeral Fund was something I just knew I had to do, it’s hard to explain, I’ve been asked before and can never explain it.

“To see it implemented was quite something, but it was never for me. None of it was for me. It was always for the next mummy and daddy.

“I feel with this, it’s not just for me either, it’s for all those other mummies and daddies and families who are going through it, and those who don’t even know they are going to go through it. It’s there for them.

Julie Flaherty campaigned for the Children's Funeral Fund to be extended to Northern Ireland.
“It’s lovely the work is being recognised, but it’s been hard, emotional work.

“My arms are still empty and there are many arms in many houses which are also empty.

“I knew it was the right thing to do, I know from letters and mothers that have stopped me, and families that have written to me that I keep private between them and me, I know it has helped families and that makes it worthwhile.”

Ms Flaherty said she was used to being her son’s voice and continues to be.

“Jake was very, very poorly, we were lucky to have him as long as we did, I had to be his eyes and his ears and his voice because he didn’t have it himself,” she said.

“I still feel that and will always be his voice. To my dying day, I will never get over what happened. I don’t want to get over it, I don’t want to forget and I have to put that energy, grief and anger into this.

“So this (honour) is just the most marvellous thing he could have sent. It has lifted a wee cloud at this particular time.”

