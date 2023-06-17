Man with neurological condition ‘elated and emotional’ after summitting Snowdon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man with neurological condition ‘elated and emotional’ after summitting Snowdon

By Press Association
Ben Spencer wanted to raise awareness for Ataxia through the climb (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)
Ben Spencer wanted to raise awareness for Ataxia through the climb (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)

A man with a neurological condition, which has left him “slowly becoming disabled”, has spoken of the elation he felt after summiting Snowdon and the hope that it raises awareness for the disease.

Ben Spencer has a progressive degenerative form of Ataxia, a neurological condition that affects his speech, balance, coordination and swallowing.

Man resting on something on top of a mountain
Ben Spencer on Snowdon (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)

He summited and descended Mount Snowdon – the highest mountain in Wales – in around 16-and-a-half hours on Wednesday using a combination of a wheelchair, rollator and specially adapted walking sticks, describing the experience as “emotional”.

“I ended up having to crawl up the last lot of steps just to get to the top”, the 49-year-old who lives in Buckhurst Hill, Epping Forest, told the PA news agency.

“There was an Ordnance Survey marker at the top, so I sort of pulled myself up that and clung onto it for dear life.

“I felt really excited and I was really elated to get to the top – there were about 20 or 30 people that were waiting for me at the top and I didn’t know these people, but they all started clapping and cheering, so I got a bit emotional.”

While on the hike, he said he took around 100 selfies with people, and described the outpouring of support from people leaving comments and making donations on his JustGiving page – which has exceeded the £5,000 target – as “unbelievable.”

Man looking at the camera
Ben Spencer documented how he travelled to Snowdon too, to highlight accessibility issues (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)

“I’m so insanely grateful for how the support is spreading awareness for Ataxia and it will enable Ataxia UK to continue supporting people like me and help more people understand the disease.”

Initially, Mr Spencer hoped to summit Snowdon for this 50th birthday in July, but thought doing it when he did would be his “last opportunity” because of the impact the condition is having on him.

“I’m basically reliant on my partner Richard to help me get to the local bus or tube station now”, he said.

“For me to get anywhere, it just takes a really long time now and that really hinders your activities.

“My legs are also terrible and I get exhausted really easily and I am now reliant on specially adapted tools to eat eg adapted spoons.”

Man sitting in a wheelchair, with his thumbs up
Ben Spencer said Ataxia has greatly affected his mobility (Richard Abbott/PA)

He added that one of the “biggest problems” with Ataxia is potentially having to wait for years for a diagnosis.

“I’ve been seeing doctors on and off and the odd neurologist for about 15 years and it took about 15 years for me to get to the point where they diagnosed me with Ataxia because it kept getting mistaken for other things”, he said.

“I eventually got lucky and got a neurologist who knew all about it.”

To raise awareness of the everyday impact of Ataxia, Mr Spencer filmed how he travelled to Snowdon’s base camp to highlight how accessible the journey there is.

Man nearing the end of his climb
Ben Spencer climbing up Snowdon (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)

“To get here, we used a London Overground train, the London Underground, the Elizabeth Line, the West Coast Main Line to get to Bangor and a bus service here called the Sherpa Bus”, he said.

“We managed to do it all without me having to get out of the wheelchair, but it was still tough as there were multiple changes and we could not access certain stations, which would have made the journey faster.

“I’ve gone through a journey of slowly becoming disabled.”

Man walking on mountain
Ben Spencer used a range of equipment and was supported by a team of people (Viktor Elzer/Ataxia UK/PA)

Mr Spencer added that the climb also proved to be tricky because of having to navigate the different surfaces on the mountain, which left him having to switch between the equipment.

Planning for and training for the climb to make sure it was viable also involved using Streetview to try to access the gradient of the paths and look for obstacles, and ensuring enough people assisted Mr Spencer on the climb to make sure he had the resources he needed.

For people who may have Ataxia or are in the early stages of diagnosis, Mr Spencer said: “The biggest thing for me was reaching out to Ataxia UK and finding others with the condition because it’s only really those people who know how you feel.”

Ataxia UK CEO Sue Millman has commended Mr Spencer for taking on the challenge to raise awareness for the condition.

“We need as a charity and as a disability community to come together and press for everywhere to be accessible for everybody”, she added.

Mr Spencer’s fundraising page can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/snowdon4ataxia

