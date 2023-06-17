Bus involved in Canadian crash that killed 15 did not have right of way – police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Bus involved in Canadian crash that killed 15 did not have right of way – police

By Press Association
A pot of flowers marks the place where the crash happened (The Canadian Press via AP)
A pot of flowers marks the place where the crash happened (The Canadian Press via AP)

Dash cam video shows that a bus carrying OAPs that collided with a truck, killing 15 people, did not have the right of way, police have said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Supt Rob Lasson said witness statements from passing motorists corroborated what investigators saw on the footage recorded from the semi-trailer truck during the crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba.

“This video indicates the bus entered the roadway where the semi truck had the right of way,” Supt Lasson said, adding later: “We don’t know why the bus proceeded.”

Crash site
A patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors to a casino ended up after colliding with a truck (The Canadian Press via AP)

He said officers had not been able to speak to the driver of the bus, who is in hospital. The truck driver has been released from hospital.

Supt Lasson said police were not assigning blame at this time and continued to investigate. He added that officers were looking into whether the truck had mechanical problems.

The officer said investigators have not yet identified the bodies of the 15 who were killed.

He added that the ages of the deceased and injured ranged between 58 and 88. Nineteen were women and six were men.

Canada Highway Crash
The crash site at the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba (The Canadian Press via AP)

The group of 25 seniors was on a day trip to a casino from rural Dauphin, Manitoba, when the crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Six of 10 seniors who survived were listed in critical condition, health officials said on Friday. The remaining four were also in hospital, most of whom had head injuries and broken bones.

“This is an elderly cohort of patients, so recoveries will be long and, of course, can be complicated,” Dr Shawn Young, chief operating officer of Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, said at a news conference.

Chief medical examiner John Younes said work continues on identifying those who died, using fingerprints, dental records and, if necessary, serial numbers on artificial hips and even DNA.

In Dauphin, where most of the bus riders are from, flags were flown at half-mast.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag in Ottawa’s Peace Tower on Parliament Hill would also be lowered.

The crash happened just before noon on Thursday. Police said road conditions were clear at the time.
Rescue crews encountered a horrific scene of bodies on the road.

The truck was still upright in a ditch, its front end crumpled, while the bus was on the grass a short distance away, engulfed in flames that eventually burned it down to a blackened chassis.

Dauphin mayor David Bosiak said everyone in the city of about 8,600 knows someone who was on the bus, and there is a collective feeling of shock.

