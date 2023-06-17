Man charged with attempted murder after Pc stabbed By Press Association June 17 2023, 9.34am Share Man charged with attempted murder after Pc stabbed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4486207/man-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-pc-stabbed/ Copy Link A police car parked outside a house on Albion Place, Maidstone (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA) A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Maidstone. Robert Jenner, 48, of Albion Place, Maidstone, will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Kent Police said. The officer, a police constable in his 50s, was airlifted to London with serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital. His injuries, reportedly caused by a pair of scissors, occurred at around 8pm on Thursday when officers attended a property in Albion Place, the force said. Kent Police deputy chief constable Peter Ayling said the incident showed that “policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable”. He added: “Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time.”