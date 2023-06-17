Man charged with attempted murder after Pc stabbed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man charged with attempted murder after Pc stabbed

By Press Association
A police car parked outside a house on Albion Place, Maidstone (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
A police car parked outside a house on Albion Place, Maidstone (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Maidstone.

Robert Jenner, 48, of Albion Place, Maidstone, will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Kent Police said.

The officer, a police constable in his 50s, was airlifted to London with serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

His injuries, reportedly caused by a pair of scissors, occurred at around 8pm on Thursday when officers attended a property in Albion Place, the force said.

Kent Police deputy chief constable Peter Ayling said the incident showed that “policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable”.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time.”

More from The Courier

A close up photograph of The Midwife's Child author Amanda Lees. Amanda is smiling broadly.
The Midwife's Child: How a Scottish commando's love story inspired a Second World War…
Owner, Khalid Mirza outside his store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper ready to bow out after 40 years' service
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Three men charged with serious assault in Perth city centre
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Perthshire walks: Climb Craig Varr next to Kinloch Rannoch village
Rebecca Baird in pale green sundress smiling among the ruins of the old nunnery on Iona.
REBECCA BAIRD: Scottish island solo trip shook me out of bad body image funk
Arbroath's crazy golf course has stayed locked during this week's heatwave. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Families miss out during heatwave as £200,000 Arbroath crazy golf course hits staffing troubles…
Dreel Lodge has an outstanding beachfront setting. Image: Savills.
Wonderful Anstruther house has beach on two sides and its own castle
RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie at the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset. Image: PA
National RNLI chief sails into storm of anger from Arbroath campaigners over replacement boat…
Debby Graham ordered thousands of pounds worth of Amazon deliveries on her victim's bank card
Jail for Angus woman who furnished her home in £7k Amazon scam
Niall William Andrew Elliott is on this years' Honours List. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
From tears at Olympic gold to breaking bad news - Broughty Ferry doctor Niall…