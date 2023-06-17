In Pictures: King marks official birthday on horseback for Trooping the Colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: King marks official birthday on horseback for Trooping the Colour

By Press Association
Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour (Aaron Chown/PA)
Members of the Household Division during the Trooping the Colour (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pomp and pageantry were on display as Charles marked his first official birthday as King.

The military spectacle saw the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honouring their Colonel in Chief who rode on horseback from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, flanked by his siblings the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh and his son the Prince of Wales.

Charles steadies his horse during the procession along The Mall
Charles steadies his horse during the procession along The Mall (Yui Mok/PA)
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal salute
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal salute (Aaron Chown/PA)

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales travelled in a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage
From left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The children were accompanied by Queen Camilla and their mother, the Princess of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to the ceremony with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Princess Royal’s husband (Aaron Chown/PA)

One of the highlights of the flypast above Buckingham Palace saw 18 Typhoon fighter jets spelling out the King’s monogram “CR” for Charles Rex.

Trooping the Colour
Typhoon fighter jets fly over The Mall in a CR formation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The flypast over The Mall included the Red Arrows (Aaron Chown/PA)

During the Trooping, the royal party were in the midst of a sovereign’s mounted escort, formed by troops from the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their shining breastplates and plumed helmets, and a ripple of cheers followed them when they travelled along The Mall.

Members of the Household Cavalry on The Mall
The Household Cavalry were mounted on horseback wearing their plumed helmets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
Members of the Household Division (Aaron Chown/PA)
Trooping the Colour
The view from Buckingham Palace down The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Preparations began earlier in the day with staff at Buckingham Palace preparing the balcony for the family’s appearance, while workers removed traffic lights on The Mall so the troops could pass easily.

Trooping the Colour
Preparation work on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
Workers remove traffic lights on The Mall (Victoria Jones/PA)
Trooping the Colour
People arrived on The Mall early to claim a good vantage point (Victoria Jones/PA)

