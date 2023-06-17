Three-year-old boy and girl, 11, among four family members found dead in flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-year-old boy and girl, 11, among four family members found dead in flat

By Press Association
Police and forensic investigators at the scene in Hounslow (Lucy North/PA)
A three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, have been found dead alongside two family members in a flat in west London.

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, at just after 3pm on Friday after being called to concerns about the family.

They found four bodies, a man and woman, both aged in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, policing commander in west London, said at the scene: “I believe we know who they are – four members of the same family – however, urgent inquiries are ongoing to locate and inform their next of kin and it would be inappropriate for me to name them at this time.

“Post-mortem examinations are now being arranged.”

A police officer was stood with his arms folded outside the property on Saturday, while forensic investigators, wearing masks and gloves, worked at the scene.

A man who lives next door, who did not wish to be named, told reporters: “They were just normal neighbours – we just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff.

“I came home from work and there were police everywhere. It was really busy. Nothing like that happens here.

“I have no idea what happened.”

Police at the scene in Hounslow
Naresh Regmi, 49, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency: “The police were here yesterday with forensics, working on the property.

“We didn’t know the people who lived there – maybe they were new to this area?”

Mr Wilson, said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson gives a statement to the media
“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend. I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”

