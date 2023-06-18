What the papers say – June 18 By Press Association June 18 2023, 4.24am Share What the papers say – June 18 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4487284/what-the-papers-say-june-18/ Copy Link What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA) Boris Johnson and partygate continue to take a large chunk of the focus of the nation’s papers. The Observer reports allies of Rishi Sunak have dismissed Mr Johnson as “just an ex-MP” in the wake of the privileges committee’s report into partygate. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/FXSLjSxt6s— The Observer (@ObserverUK) June 17, 2023 Staying with partygate, the Sunday Mirror leads with footage emerging from one of the lockdown-busting events. Sunday Mirror: The Partygate Tapes. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sy8bCHUlrq— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) June 17, 2023 A member of the privileges committee is also facing an investigation over a “lockdown-busting drinks party for his wife”, according to the Mail on Sunday. Mail on Sunday: Proof Boris accuser did go to partyin lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QSCUEkkwnj— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) June 17, 2023 The Sunday Telegraph says a Cabinet Office inquiry found senior civil servant Sue Gray breached impartiality rules. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Starmer aide Sue Gray broke civil service job rules'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/yOUDislT2M— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 17, 2023 The Sunday Express leads with senior Tories calling on MPs to move on from Mr Johnson and focus on the economy. Front page: Get a grip! Save the economy #tomorrowspapertoday https://t.co/NtGH1eAAzc pic.twitter.com/EGHAdFh5tV— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 17, 2023 Elsewhere, The Sunday Times carries the Prince of Wales launching a project aimed at ending homelessness. The Sunday Times: William – I'll end homeslessness #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K1i20uclGl— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) June 17, 2023 Sunday People reports Jane McDonald is in line to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice. Sunday People: Jane set to Phil in again #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XSEO5m5BPV— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) June 17, 2023 And the Daily Star Sunday says a mum remembered being abducted by aliens after going to therapy. Daily Star Sunday: I forgot I'd been abducted by aliens #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AnEarQoyW1— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) June 17, 2023