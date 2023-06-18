US Open Wrap: Rickie Fowler nails 70 foot putt, shares lead with Wyndham Clark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

US Open Wrap: Rickie Fowler nails 70 foot putt, shares lead with Wyndham Clark

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy is a shot off the lead heading into the final round of the US Open (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Rory McIlroy is a shot off the lead heading into the final round of the US Open (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will take a share of the lead into the final round of the 123rd US Open, with Rory McIlroy just a shot behind at Los Angeles Country Club.

Chasing his first major title, halfway leader Fowler looked set to maintain his overnight advantage until three-putting the 18th, the resulting level-par 70 leaving him on 10 under par.

Playing partner Clark hitting a stunning approach to the last to set up a closing birdie and complete a hard-fought 69, with McIlroy also recording a 69 as he bids to claim a fifth major and first since the 2014 US PGA.

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished eagle, birdie to card a second consecutive 68 and lie three shots off the lead.

McIlroy held a share of the lead after two-putting the first for a birdie and then holing from 12 feet for another on the third, but that proved to be the longest putt the world number three holed all day.

“I feel pretty good,” McIlroy said. “The golf course definitely got a little trickier than the first couple of days.

“I felt like I played smart solid golf. It felt somewhat stress-free, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free, but overall pretty pleased with how today went. I feel like I’m in a good spot going into tomorrow.”

Quote of the day

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick was one of a number of players to note the subdued atmosphere.

Shot of the day

Minutes after Rickie Fowler holed from 70 feet for birdie on the 13th, Scheffler outdid him with a stunning eagle from 196 yards on the 17th.

Round of the day

Tom Kim began the day 11 shots off the lead but ended it in the top 10 thanks to a 66 which included a record-equalling front nine of 29.

Statistic of the day

Bad news for anyone hoping to stage a final-round charge from more than four shots off the lead.

Easiest hole

The par-five eighth hole played to an average of 4.450, with three players making an eagle and 33 making birdie. There were just three bogeys.

Hardest hole

The fifth hole proved the hardest with just one player making a birdie and three making double bogeys, leading to a scoring average of 4.510.

Weather forecast

A cloudy start will give way to afternoon sun and highs in the mid 70s, with wind gusting up to 18mph in late afternoon.

Key tee times (all BST)

2157 Ryutaro Nagano, Xander Schauffele
2208 Dustin Johnson, Harris English
2219 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
2230 Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark

More from The Courier

The Cairngorm 100 endurance ride is a tough challenge for horses and riders. Picture by Kenny Macarthur @ KDM Photography
Dunning-based horseman Iain Paterson rode 100 miles through the Cairngorms - in 21 hours
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA.
SNP insiders fear independence 'talking shop' will be overshadowed by Nicola Sturgeon
Humza Yousaf: Platform is set for honest talk in Dundee on route to independence
ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023
Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Stock.
Male youth arrested after 'teenage brawl' in Dunfermline
Reform Street . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Teenager taken to hospital after serious assault in Dundee city centre
Firefighters were called to Ashmore Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' blaze near Dundee playpark
The fatal crash happened on the B965 Friockheim to Arbroath Road. Image: Supplied.
Female cyclist dies in hospital after Angus crash
Courier News - Fife - Craig Smith - Ceres Highland Games - CR0010929 - Ceres - Picture Shows: Backhold Wrestling competitors wrestle to get each other on their back to gain winning points - Saturday 29th June 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
LESLEY HART: Actors are no armchair experts - so I got stuck into Highland…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man jailed over theft of £1.2k Gucci 'nappy' bag in Broughty Ferry