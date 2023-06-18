All 120 on board rescued after Philippines ferry catches fire at sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All 120 on board rescued after Philippines ferry catches fire at sea

By Press Association
All 120 passengers and crew members on board a ferry which caught fire at sea in the Philippines on Sunday were rescued (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)
All 120 passengers and crew members on board a Philippine ferry that caught fire while at sea on Sunday were rescued safely and the blaze was extinguished, the coast guard said.

All 120 passengers and crew members on board a Philippine ferry that caught fire while at sea on Sunday were rescued safely and the blaze was extinguished, the coast guard said.

The fire broke out at dawn while the M/V Esperanza Star was travelling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, officials said.

The coast guard added that it deployed two vessels for the rescue mission and to help put out the flames, which raged for more than five hours.

Philippines Ferry Fire
The fire broke out as the M/V Esperanza Star was travelling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Photos and video released by the coast guard showed flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry.

Coast guard personnel on board another vessel used a water cannon to put out the fire, while a fishing boat and one other vessel could be seen nearby.

“All those who were on board the ferry are safe,” coast guard spokeswoman Joy Gumatay said in a statement, but gave no further details.

She added that the survivors were taken to the port city of Tagbilaran in Bohol province and an investigation is under way.

Philippines Ferry Fire
The ferry was carrying up to 65 passengers and crew members (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, poorly maintained vessels, overcrowding and patchy enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In March, a fire broke out – and raged overnight – on a ferry carrying about 250 people, killing at least 31 passengers and crew members off the southern island province of Basilan, the coast guard said.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

