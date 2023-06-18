Swiss vote on climate Bill as Alpine nation’s glaciers succumb to warming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swiss vote on climate Bill as Alpine nation’s glaciers succumb to warming

By Press Association
Swiss voters are going to the polls to decide on a Bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Swiss voters are going to the polls to decide on a Bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation's greenhouse gas emissions.

Swiss voters are going to the polls to decide on a Bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland’s famous glaciers, which are melting away at an alarming rate.

Switzerland Rhone Glacier
Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of Rhone Glacier near Goms in Switzerland

Campaigners initially proposed even more ambitious measures but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve “net zero” emissions by 2050.

It also sets aside more than 3 billion Swiss francs (£2.6 billion) to help wean companies and home-owners off fossil fuels.

The nationalist Swiss People’s Party, which demanded a popular vote on the Bill, claims the proposed measures will cause electricity prices to rise.

Switzerland Rhone Glacier
Switzerland's famous glaciers are melting away at an alarming rate

Backers of the plan argue that Switzerland will be hard-hit by global warming and is already seeing the effects of rising temperatures on its famous glaciers.

Swiss glaciers experienced record melting last year, losing more than 6% of their volume and alarming scientists who say a loss of 2% would once have been considered extreme.

Switzerland Rhone Glacier
Glaciologist Matthias Huss checks the thickness of the Rhone Glacier near Goms

Experts such as Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at the Swiss Institute for Technology in Zurich, have taken to posting dramatic snapshots of retreating glaciers and rockslides from melting permafrost on social media to highlight the changes taking place in the Alps.

“Let’s act as long as we can still prevent the worst,” he recently wrote on Twitter.

