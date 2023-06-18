Sudan begins ceasefire ahead of conference to raise funds for humanitarian aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sudan begins ceasefire ahead of conference to raise funds for humanitarian aid

By Press Association
Sudan’s warring parties have begun a ceasefire after two months of fighting pushed the African nation into chaos.

Residents in the capital, Khartoum, and its neighbouring city of Omdurman reported “relative calm” in the first hours of the ceasefire on Sunday morning, after fierce clashes were reported the previous day.

The three-day truce comes ahead of a pledging conference on Monday, organised by the UN and other nations, to raise funds to cover Sudan’s humanitarian needs.

The UN said it has received less than 16% of the 2.57 billion US dollars (£2 billion) required to help those in need in Sudan in 2023. Another 470 million dollars (£366 billion) is needed to support refugees in the Horn of Africa region, it said.

The United States and Saudi Arabia announced the ceasefire agreement on Saturday. Both have led concerted international diplomatic efforts to stop the war over the past two months.

They said in a joint statement that the military and its rival paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, agreed to halt fighting and “refrain from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire”.

Sudan was plunged into chaos after months of worsening tensions between the rival generals exploded into open fighting across the country in mid-April, with Khartoum and the western Darfur region bearing the brunt of the armed conflict.

The fighting turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlegrounds.

More than 3,000 people lost their lives and some 6,000 others were wounded, according to Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim.

It forced more than 2.2 million people to flee their homes to safer areas inside Sudan and to neighbouring countries.

The ceasefire was the latest in a series of attempted truces, brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, all of which failed to stop the fighting, with meditators blaming the two warring sides for repeated violations.

The humanitarian situation in the war-ridden country has been worsening.

At least 24.7 million people – more than half of the country’s population – need humanitarian assistance, and more than 100,000 children are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition with medical complications by the end of the year, the World Health Organisation warned on Friday.

The UN health agency said it needs 145 million dollars (£113 million) to meet the increasing health needs of those affected by the conflict inside Sudan and assist those who fled to neighbouring countries.

“The scale of this health crisis is unprecedented,” said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

He added that funds are urgently needed to avert a looming collapse of Sudan’s healthcare system.

The conflict has wrecked the country’s infrastructure. It also left about 60% of health facilities across the country unable to function, amid a drastic decrease in medical supplies, which were either destroyed or looted, according to the WHO.

The UN agency said it confirmed at least 46 attacks on health facilities between April 15 and June 8.

