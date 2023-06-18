Netanyahu says government will move ahead with plans to overhaul judicial system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netanyahu says government will move ahead with plans to overhaul judicial system

By Press Association
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government intends to move ahead on contentious plans to change the country’s judicial system after talks aimed at finding a compromise solution appeared to be crumbling.

The government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises earlier this year.

Negotiations between the government and opposition parties alleviated the crisis somewhat, with attempts to find a middle ground over proposed changes to the country’s justice system.

Those talks were jolted last week over a crisis surrounding the committee responsible for picking the country’s judges. Opposition leaders said negotiations were frozen until the committee was formed.

At a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said the opposition had not been negotiating in good faith and that his government would move ahead cautiously on the overhaul.

“This week, we will begin the practical steps. We will do them in a measured way, responsibly, but in accordance with the mandate we received to make corrections to the justice system,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu put the overhaul on hold in March after mass protests erupted in opposition to it.

The decision to move ahead is likely to reignite tensions and fuel the protest movement that has continued to demonstrate each Saturday, despite the plan being paused.

Protest leaders said they were ready for another round of demonstrations that would make sure “every attempt to harm Israel’s democratic justice system will fail”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and minister of justice Yariv Levin at a weekly cabinet meeting
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and minister of justice Yariv Levin attend the weekly cabinet meeting (Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool/AP)

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said moving ahead unilaterally on the plan “will critically harm the economy, endanger security and rip the Israeli people to shreds”.

Mr Netanyahu’s government, composed of ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties, faced harsh opposition to the overhaul plan when it was announced earlier this year.

Leading economists, top legal officials and former defence officials warned of dangerous consequences to the country’s future. Even Israel’s chief international ally, the US, expressed concern.

The government says the plan is necessary to restore power to elected officials and weaken, what it says, is an interventionist supreme court.

Critics say the plan would upend Israel’s delicate system of checks and balances and push the country towards authoritarianism.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said moving ahead unilaterally on the plan would ‘rip the Israeli people to shreds’ (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)

Mr Netanyahu backed down after mass spontaneous protests erupted and a general strike was called for after he fired his defence minister who dissented from the plan over widespread threats by military reservists to not show up for duty if the overhaul was approved.

The committee for appointing judges — which, among other things, approves the makeup of the supreme court — has been a central battleground in the overhaul plan.

Both the governing coalition and the opposition are traditionally represented on the nine-member committee. But proponents of the overhaul had demanded that the coalition control both positions, drawing accusations that Mr Netanyahu and his allies were trying to stack the judiciary with cronies.

Last week, the parliament appointed the opposition representative to the committee but the second vacancy was not filled, prompting a delay as to when the committee can resume its work.

Each side accused the other of blowing up the talks with the results of the committee appointments.

