Vote projections indicate Swiss approve climate Bill as nation’s glaciers melt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Vote projections indicate Swiss approve climate Bill as nation’s glaciers melt

By Press Association
Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of the Rhone Glacier (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of the Rhone Glacier (Matthias Schrader/AP)

A majority of Swiss citizens have voted in favour of a Bill aimed at introducing new climate measures to sharply curb the rich Alpine nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, first projections indicate.

Some 58% of voters supported the Bill, according to projections by the GFS Bern Institute based on early vote counting and released by public broadcaster SRF.

Exact results were expected later in the day.

Switzerland Rhone Glacier
Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of Rhone Glacier near Goms in Switzerland (Matthias Schrader/AP)

The referendum was sparked by a campaign by scientists and environmentalists to save Switzerland’s glaciers, which are said to be melting away at an alarming rate.

Campaigners initially proposed even more ambitious measures but later backed a government plan that requires Switzerland to achieve “net-zero” emissions by 2050.

It also sets aside more than three billion Swiss francs (£2.6 billion) to help wean companies and homeowners off fossil fuels.

A glaciologist walks to the Rhone Glacier near Goms
A glaciologist walks to the Rhone Glacier near Goms (Matthias Schrader/AP)

The nationalist Swiss People’s Party, which demanded the popular vote, had claimed that the proposed measures would cause electricity prices to rise.

Backers of the plan argued that Switzerland would be hard-hit by global warming and was already seeing the effects of rising temperatures on its famous glaciers.

“The supporters have reason to rejoice,” Urs Bieri of the GFS Bern Institute told SRF.

“But by no means everyone is in favour of the law. The argument with the costs has brought many ‘no’ votes.”

Greenpeace Switzerland welcomed the first results of the referendum.

“This victory means that at last the goal of achieving net-zero emissions will be anchored in law. That gives better security for planning ahead and allows our country to take the path towards an exit from fossil fuels,” Georg Klingler, an expert on climate and energy at Greenpeace Switzerland, said.

“The result of the vote shows that the citizens of our country are committed to the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5C in order to preserve as much as possible our glaciers, our water reserves, our agriculture and our prosperity.

Switzerland Rhone Glacier
Glaciologist Matthias Huss checks the thickness of the Rhone Glacier (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“I am very relieved to see that the lies disseminated by the opposite camp during the campaign did not sow the seed of doubt in people.”

Swiss glaciers experienced record melting last year, losing more than 6% of their volume and alarming scientists who say a loss of 2% would once have been considered extreme.

Experts such as Matthias Huss, a glaciologist at the Swiss Institute for Technology in Zurich, have taken to posting dramatic snapshots of retreating glaciers and rockslides from melting permafrost on social media to highlight the changes taking place in the Alps.

“Let’s act as long as we can still prevent the worst,” he recently wrote on Twitter.

More from The Courier

Duncan Scott.
No jail for Abertay business student caught with £20k drugs stash
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Review for Courier Picture shows; Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers with composer and SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith.. Perth. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; 27/05/2023 Perth Festival of the Arts with SNJO at Perth Concert Hall.
'Don't get married - ever': Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy…
RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day
Dog day afternoon: New friends get together at the Cockapoo party in the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park
The owners of Taypark House Hotel, William Salve and Glenn Roach, outside the Dundee hotel.
Dundee hotel boss says help needed to deal with rising costs
Car crash at Arbuckle's Farm Shop.
Work to improve safety barrier at notorious A90 crash site near Dundee
family snapshot of Fife killer with his mother and victim Carol-Anne.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Holyrood can end Fife killer Ross Taggart's hold over murdered mother's family
Carole Baxter
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
The Cairngorm 100 endurance ride is a tough challenge for horses and riders. Picture by Kenny Macarthur @ KDM Photography
Dunning-based horseman Iain Paterson rode 100 miles through the Cairngorms - in 21 hours
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA.
SNP insiders fear independence 'talking shop' will be overshadowed by Nicola Sturgeon