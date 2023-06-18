Vienna Pride parade attack foiled, says Austrian intelligence service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vienna Pride parade attack foiled, says Austrian intelligence service

By Press Association
The trio were arrested before the start of the parade (Theresa Wey/AP)
The trio were arrested before the start of the parade (Theresa Wey/AP)

Austrian authorities have said they foiled a possible attack on Vienna’s Pride parade by three young men who had allegedly sympathised with the extremist so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

The head of Austria’s domestic intelligence service told reporters that the suspects, aged 14, 17 and 20, were arrested before the start of Saturday’s Pride parade, which was attended by around 300,000 people, public broadcaster ORF reported.

Omar Haijawi-Pirchner from the State Protection and Intelligence Directorate said that there was “no danger for the participants of the parade at any time”.

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed his gratitude to investigators for preventing “a possible Islamist attack in Vienna”.

“This shows once again that we must never give in in the fight against radicals and extremists,” Mr Nehammer tweeted.

“They are a threat to our democracy and security and must be dealt with severely.”

Vienna’s mayor expressed his shock.

“There must be no place for hate and exclusion in Vienna. Our city is colourful and cosmopolitan,” Michael Ludwig said, according to Austrian news agency APA.

The intelligence service had received advance knowledge of the suspects’ alleged plans, kept them “under constant control”, and arrested them on the orders of the St Poelten public prosecutor’s office following house searches on Saturday that uncovered evidence, including weapons, ORF reported.

The three suspects, Austrian citizens of Bosnian and Chechen origin whose identities were not further revealed, had been radicalised online and sympathised with IS, Mr Haijawi-Pirchner said.

One of the suspects was already known to police, he added.

The trio were arrested before the start of the parade by Austria’s Cobra special forces.

The organisers of the Pride parade were informed about the events on Sunday, after the police raid had already taken place, ORF reported.

“We will not let the enemies of rights for LGBTQI people, democracy and an open society get us down,” the parade’s organising team said, APA reported.

The rights of the community have recently been “increasingly threatened by backsliding and we have to fight every day for our visibility and safety”, Ann-Sophie Otte, chairwoman of the Homosexual Initiative Vienna, said according to APA.

