Home News UK & World

Italy finish third in Nations League after beating the Netherlands

By Press Association
Italy took an early lead through Federico Dimarco in their Nations League third place play-off win against the Netherlands (Patrick Post/AP)
Italy took an early lead through Federico Dimarco in their Nations League third place play-off win against the Netherlands (Patrick Post/AP)

Italy beat the Netherlands 3-2 in the Nations League third-place play-off in Enschede.

Roberto Mancini’s side, who sealed Nations League bronze for the second tournament running, made a flying start as Federico Dimarco and Davide Frattesi put them 2-0 up in 20 minutes.

Steven Bergwijn reduced the deficit for the Netherlands midway through the second half, but Federico Chiesa struck Italy’s third four minutes later.

Georginio Wijnaldum ensured a nervy finale with the Netherlands’ second goal in the 89th minute, but it was not enough to prevent a third defeat in four games under boss Ronald Koeman, in his second stint in charge.

Croatia face Spain in the final at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam at 1945 on Sunday.

