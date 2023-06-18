Blagoja Milevski feels North Macedonia need ‘miracle’ to get result in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blagoja Milevski feels North Macedonia need ‘miracle’ to get result in England

By Press Association
North Macedonia manager Blagoja Milevski believes a ‘miracle’ is required to get a result against England (Martin Rickett/PA)
North Macedonia manager Blagoja Milevski believes a 'miracle' is required to get a result against England (Martin Rickett/PA)

North Macedonia head coach Blagoja Milevski believes England have some of the best players in the world and admits his side need a “miracle” to get a result in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Old Trafford.

England top Group C having won their opening three games and can take a large step to reaching the finals in Germany next summer if they continue that run in Manchester on Monday night.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip to lose at home to Ukraine on Friday night and Milevski knows things are not about to get easier.

“We shouldn’t waste words talking about the quality of this England team,” he said.

“Individually or as a team, they are one of the best, have the best players in the world and showed their quality a few days ago.

“On an international level and at club level, if we are talking about English football it is the best in the world and it will be a great pleasure to play against them.

“On one way it is the easiest (game). England is obvious the strongest in our group so there is no pressure on North Macedonia because our players are going to perform their best and – without that pressure – they are going to enjoy competing with England.

Macedonia, as they were known at the time, secured a memorable 0-0 draw at Old Trafford when they last faced England as part of Steve McClaren’s ill-fated Euro 2008 qualifying campaign.

Milevski, though, will not be looking at that game as inspiration for his side, who he wants to enjoy the occasion.

He added: “From 2006 – that is 17 years ago now – but now Macedonia show not only in this moment but back for quite a few years that we can be competitive in Europe.

“I don’t have to mention what they achieved already in the past, we know that Macedonia has enough strength to be competitive in these qualifiers.

“It is very rare to have this chance to play in front of such a crowd and in such a stadium.

“Just the competition and the league that is played in England is very impressive and as soon as you enter this kind of environment, you don’t need any more motivation than that, you have a chance to show the maximum you possess.

North Macedonia manager Blagoja Milevski
North Macedonia manager Blagoja Milevski (Martin Rickett/PA)

“As far as this competition is concerned, we are such a team that we need to make a miracle, any nervousness we have before the match we are going to forget about it on the pitch.

“This, in front of us tomorrow, maybe happens once or twice in your career as a player and a management team and we need to show we are able to do miracles like we did in other competitions.

“We have shown many times this team has the ability to compete against the biggest international teams and we are going to do our best.”

