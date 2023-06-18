Victims are buried after rebel attack on Ugandan school leaves 42 dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Victims are buried after rebel attack on Ugandan school leaves 42 dead

By Press Association
The coffins of victims are taken to be buried (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)
The coffins of victims are taken to be buried (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)

Residents of a Ugandan border town have begun burying the victims of an attack on a school by suspected extremist rebels that left 42 people dead.

One of eight people wounded in Friday night’s attack, in which 38 students were killed, died overnight, said Selevest Mapoze, mayor of the town of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha.

“Most of the relatives have come to take their bodies” from the morgue, he said.

Relatives ride in the back of a truck with the coffins of villagers who were killed in the attack
Relatives travel in the back of a truck with the coffins of villagers who were killed in the attack (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)

In addition to the 38 students, the victims include a school guard and three civilians. At least two of them, members of the same family, were buried on Sunday.

Some students were burned beyond recognition while others were shot or hacked to death after militants armed with guns and machetes attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School, which is located just over a mile from the DR Congo border.

Ugandan authorities believe at least six students were abducted and taken to DR Congo.

Tape cordons off a building inside the Lhubiriha Secondary School following the attack
Lhubiriha Secondary School was attacked on Friday night (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres condemned the attack in a statement, urging “the importance of collective efforts, including through enhanced regional partnerships, to tackle cross-border insecurity between (DR Congo) and Uganda and restore durable peace in the area”.

The atmosphere in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha was tense but calm on Sunday, as Ugandan security forces roamed the streets outside and near the school, which was protected by a police cordon.

Ugandan security forces have not given a detailed account of how the rebels, active in eastern DR Congo, were able to carry out the attack.

The group, known as the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF, rarely claims responsibility for attacks. It has established ties with the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

Relatives grieve as they wait to collect the bodies of villagers who were killed in the attack
Relatives wait to collect the bodies of victims of the attack (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)

In a statement released on Sunday, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni described the attack as “criminal, desperate, terrorist and futile”, vowing to deploy more troops on the Ugandan side of the border.

The ADF has been accused of launching many attacks targeting civilians in remote parts of eastern DR Congo in recent years, including one in March in which 19 people were killed.

The ADF has long opposed the rule of Ugandan president Mr Museveni, a US security ally who has held power in the East African country since 1986.

The group was established in the early 1990s by some Ugandan Muslims, who said they had been sidelined by Mr Museveni’s policies.

Plainclothes security forces and civilians stand outside the entrance to the school
Plainclothes security forces and civilians stand outside the entrance to the school (Hajarah Nalwadda/AP)

At the time, the rebels staged deadly attacks in Ugandan villages as well as in the capital, including a 1998 attack in which 80 students were massacred in a town not far from Friday’s raid.

Students have been attacked because schools are considered soft targets, pupils are sometimes recruited into rebels ranks or used to carry food and supplies for insurgents, and such raids provide media coverage coveted by extremists.

The raid appears to have taken Ugandan authorities by surprise, with first responders arriving after the attackers had left.

Some villagers have moved away from the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha community temporarily, fearing more attacks, Mr Mapoze said.

