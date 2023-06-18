Flood warnings in place after nearly half a month of rain falls in one hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Flood warnings in place after nearly half a month of rain falls in one hour

By Press Association
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Flooding is expected across parts of England after nearly half a month’s worth of rain fell in just one hour as thunder and lightning moved in on Father’s Day.

Most of the country was blanketed with Met Office warnings for either rain or thunderstorms until the end of Sunday.

Between 6pm and 7pm, 35.6mm of rain fell in Woodhouse Mill, near Sheffield, the Met Office said. In June, the entire UK averages 12 days of rain, totalling 77mm.

Six flood warnings were in place across parts of northern England by 8pm, after heavy rain swept in during earlier on in the day.

WEATHER Wet
(PA Graphics)

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency: “Half a month’s of rain has fallen in one hour in one location, in quite a few spots we’re seeing 15-20mm, even 30mm in an hour.

“There’s been quite a few storms embedded within that area of northern England, Northern Ireland and one or two in parts of Wales.

“It’s pretty torrential, 25 to 35mm in an hour is certainly going to cause some flooding problems, and there’s still potentially bad conditions to come.”

Play was halted in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston due to the wet weather.

A yellow thunderstorm warning almost entirely covers England and Wales between noon and midnight, and there is also one until 9pm in Northern Ireland.

It warns of heavy showers, the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail – which could cause flooding, travel issues and power cuts.

In northern England and Scotland, a yellow heavy rain warning is in place from 7pm on Sunday until noon on Monday.

There are generally moderate or high UV levels across the UK, despite there being more cloud, while grass and nettle pollen is also very strong, the Met Office said.

Temperatures reached the low twenties – despite the UK being in an area of low pressure.

More from The Courier

BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands flock to Knockhill in Fife for British Superbikes
To go with story by Adele Merson. Perthshire MP John Nicolson says a new partygate video has opened up 'painful memories' of being unable to visit his mum in her dying days. Picture shows; Left, John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Right, John and his mum Marion. . N/A . Supplied by John Nicolson MP. Date; Unknown
Perthshire MP's anger over partygate video after being robbed of mum's final days
Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips selected for Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad
Paul Sturrock pictured in BBC Scotland's 'Icons of Football'. Image: BBC Scotland
Paul Sturrock: Dundee United legend and BBC 'Icons of Football' star backs Jim Goodwin…
Dexter Williamson needs a wheelchair to go outside. Image: Rachel Williamson.
Fundraiser launched to help Dundee 10-year-old losing ability to walk
A mural of Khalid Mirza has been unveiled near his shop. Image: Syke
Shopkeeper 'blown away' as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store
Nicola Sturgeon: 'I am certain that I have done nothing wrong'
Duncan Scott.
No jail for Abertay business student caught with £20k drugs stash
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Review for Courier Picture shows; Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers with composer and SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith.. Perth. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; 27/05/2023 Perth Festival of the Arts with SNJO at Perth Concert Hall.
'Don't get married - ever': Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy…
RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day