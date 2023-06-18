Luke Donald hits out at the USGA after Gordon Sargent’s putt bounces out of hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Luke Donald hits out at the USGA after Gordon Sargent’s putt bounces out of hole

By Press Association
Gordon Sargent saw a putt at the US Open amazingly bounce out of the hole (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Gordon Sargent saw a putt at the US Open amazingly bounce out of the hole (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit out at the USGA after amateur Gordon Sargent saw a putt at the US Open amazingly bounce out of the hole.

Sargent’s par attempt from two feet on the 18th hole in Sunday’s final round was struck perfectly into the centre of the cup, but leapt back out on to the green.

The 20-year-old was still guaranteed to finish as the leading amateur following a 69 which left him four over par, but Donald was not impressed with the tournament organisers.

“This is unacceptable! Does the @USGA go fix this mid round? This should never happen,” Donald wrote on Twitter.

The USGA said the bizarre situation had been caused by the hole being damaged by a player or caddie in the previous group of Ryan Gerard and Mackenzie Hughes.

“A member of the group ahead inadvertently adjusted the hole liner when removing the flagstick,” the USGA said. “Unfortunately, we were not informed of any damage. It has since been adjusted back into place.”

More from The Courier

BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands flock to Knockhill in Fife for British Superbikes
To go with story by Adele Merson. Perthshire MP John Nicolson says a new partygate video has opened up 'painful memories' of being unable to visit his mum in her dying days. Picture shows; Left, John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Right, John and his mum Marion. . N/A . Supplied by John Nicolson MP. Date; Unknown
Perthshire MP's anger over partygate video after being robbed of mum's final days
Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips selected for Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad
Paul Sturrock pictured in BBC Scotland's 'Icons of Football'. Image: BBC Scotland
Paul Sturrock: Dundee United legend and BBC 'Icons of Football' star backs Jim Goodwin…
Dexter Williamson needs a wheelchair to go outside. Image: Rachel Williamson.
Fundraiser launched to help Dundee 10-year-old losing ability to walk
A mural of Khalid Mirza has been unveiled near his shop. Image: Syke
Shopkeeper 'blown away' as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store
Nicola Sturgeon: 'I am certain that I have done nothing wrong'
Duncan Scott.
No jail for Abertay business student caught with £20k drugs stash
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Review for Courier Picture shows; Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers with composer and SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith.. Perth. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; 27/05/2023 Perth Festival of the Arts with SNJO at Perth Concert Hall.
'Don't get married - ever': Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy…
RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day