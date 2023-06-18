London mayor warns terror threat ‘still very real’ on Finsbury Park anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

London mayor warns terror threat ‘still very real’ on Finsbury Park anniversary

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The threat of terrorism is “still very real”, London mayor Sadiq Khan said on the sixth anniversary of the Finsbury Park terror attack.

Makram Ali, 51, died and 11 others were injured on June 19, 2017 when Darren Osborne drove a van into worshippers outside the Muslim Welfare House shortly after Ramadan evening prayers.

Osborne, from Cardiff, was found guilty of terrorism-related murder and jailed for life in February 2018.

Finsbury Park attack memorial
Makram Ali, 51, who died as a result of multiple injuries (Met Police/PA)

Mohamed Mamoud – the imam who was hailed for calming fellow Muslims and preventing retaliation after the attack – was later made an OBE for services to the community in London.

Mr Khan said the local community’s reaction to the attack “showed how Londoners will always stand together”.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of Makram Ali who so tragically lost his life and all those who were injured in the Finsbury Park terror attack six years ago,” he said.

“The way the local community responded to the attack showed how Londoners will always stand together in the face of such hate and division and those who wish to harm our way of life will never succeed.

“London’s rich diversity is our greatest strength, and we will never be cowed by terrorism.

“The evolving threat of terrorism is still very real which is why I am continuing to take action by investing record amounts in the police and funding important projects which help our communities stand up to all forms of hate so that we can build a safer London for everyone.”

At a memorial service at Finsbury Park mosque last year, Mr Ali’s daughter Ruzina Akhtar said that her father was “one of the most gentle human beings you could have met” who “always had a smile on his face and was cracking jokes at the most random of times to make others laugh”.

“He was a compassionate husband, a loving father and doting grandfather who was adored by everyone,” she said.

She said his death had left “a black hole”.

More from The Courier

BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands flock to Knockhill in Fife for British Superbikes
To go with story by Adele Merson. Perthshire MP John Nicolson says a new partygate video has opened up 'painful memories' of being unable to visit his mum in her dying days. Picture shows; Left, John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Right, John and his mum Marion. . N/A . Supplied by John Nicolson MP. Date; Unknown
Perthshire MP's anger over partygate video after being robbed of mum's final days
Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips selected for Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad
Paul Sturrock pictured in BBC Scotland's 'Icons of Football'. Image: BBC Scotland
Paul Sturrock: Dundee United legend and BBC 'Icons of Football' star backs Jim Goodwin…
Dexter Williamson needs a wheelchair to go outside. Image: Rachel Williamson.
Fundraiser launched to help Dundee 10-year-old losing ability to walk
A mural of Khalid Mirza has been unveiled near his shop. Image: Syke
Shopkeeper 'blown away' as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store
Nicola Sturgeon: 'I am certain that I have done nothing wrong'
Duncan Scott.
No jail for Abertay business student caught with £20k drugs stash
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Review for Courier Picture shows; Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers with composer and SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith.. Perth. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; 27/05/2023 Perth Festival of the Arts with SNJO at Perth Concert Hall.
'Don't get married - ever': Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy…
RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day