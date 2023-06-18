Woman with Down’s syndrome ‘very proud’ after achieving world record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman with Down’s syndrome ‘very proud’ after achieving world record

By Press Association
Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, was given a certificate by Guinness World Records adjudicator Prav (Mencap/PA)
A woman who set a world record for identifying the most celebrity birthdays in three minutes has said she is “very proud” to be challenging perceptions about what people with Down’s syndrome can achieve.

Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, became a Guinness World Record holder after recalling 70 celebrity birth dates in under 180 seconds, ranging from Queen Victoria and Margaret Thatcher to Brad Pitt and Shakira.

“I am feeling very proud of myself for achieving a Guinness World Record,” she said.

Learning Disability Awareness Week
Heidi Crowter celebrates after she became a Guinness World Record holder for recalling 70 celebrity birth dates in under 180 seconds (Mencap/PA)

“I love sharing my joy of birthdays with people, and I have been writing a birthday list and practising a lot. Everyone knows that practice makes perfect.”

Ms Crowter’s achievement was announced by the learning disability charity Mencap ahead of Learning Disability Awareness Week (June 19-25). She is one of a number of Mencap Myth Busters who want to challenge misconceptions about learning disability and to campaign for change.

Her record – the most celebrity birthdays identified in three minutes (II) – was achieved under Guinness World Records’ new impairments initiative, developed alongside Mencap, in the intellectual impairment (II) category. The initiative allows reasonable adjustments to be made for record attempts in order to better include people with a disability.

“Achieving a Guinness World Record means I can do anything I set my mind to,” Ms Crowter said.

“I am proud to be a Mencap Myth Buster and keep challenging perceptions about what I can achieve.”

Ms Crowter celebrates with her mother (Mencap/PA)

Harvey Price, 21, the son of celebrity Katie Price, is one of Heidi’s fellow Mencap Myth Busters.

Mr Price, who has autism, Prader-Willi Syndrome, Septo-Optic Dysplasia and a learning disability, is also aiming to secure a Guinness World Record.

Mr Price and 10 friends at his residential college in Cheltenham plan to draw a 20m-long and 1m-high train for the record for world’s longest train drawing (team) (II).

His mother Katie said: “I’m unbelievably proud of Harvey for doing this Guinness World Records challenge.

“He continues to defy the odds and amazes me every day. He absolutely loves drawing trains, so I know he’ll get so much enjoyment out of this experience.”

Mencap’s chief executive Edel Harris said that it was “crucial” to give people with a learning disability the chance to break world records.

“It’s truly ground-breaking for Mencap to be working with Guinness World Records to ensure breaking records is something that’s accessible and achievable for people with a learning disability,” she said.

“People with a learning disability, just like the wider population, have a range of amazing skills and talents.

“It is crucial to provide a platform for people with a learning disability to not only provide equal opportunities but also bust myths about what people can and can’t do.”

