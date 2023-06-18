Gay priest says conversion therapy after move to UK felt ‘oppressive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gay priest says conversion therapy after move to UK felt ‘oppressive’

By Press Association
Augustine Tanner-Ihm has said conversion therapy should be banned (Augustine Tanner-Ihm/PA)
Augustine Tanner-Ihm has said conversion therapy should be banned (Augustine Tanner-Ihm/PA)

A gay priest said his experience of conversion therapy felt “oppressive” after he was encouraged to attend weekly meetings for people “struggling with their sexuality” by a church in Liverpool a decade ago.

Augustine Tanner-Ihm, 33, moved to the UK from Chicago in 2013 and became an intern for a Liverpool church where conversion therapy made him feel “that a part of [him] was always going to be wrong and bad”.

Mr Tanner-Ihm told the PA news agency that he now works as a priest for three churches in Manchester where he “can just be myself” and said “as a survivor and a minister, I think it’s best that [conversion therapy is] banned for all people in the UK”.

Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to convert a non-heterosexual person to heterosexuality using methods like psychoanalysis and religious counselling, and has been condemned by LGBT+ charities like Stonewall.

A Government survey published in 2017 found 7% of UK LGBT people had been offered the therapy.

The Government has committed to banning conversion therapy but it has not yet banned the practice.

Mr Tanner-Ihm started conversion therapy when he joined a Liverpool church at 23 and told members that he was “struggling with [his] sexuality” in order to receive “help”.

He said: “They were like, ‘oh, that’s fine. We have a group for people that struggle with their sexuality’, and when I got there, I realised it was conversion therapy.”

He met with 10 to 15 other people, between “university age to about 60”, who were also “struggling with their sexuality” once a week for around seven or eight months.

Augustine Tanner-Ihm priest conversion therapy
Augustine Tanner-Ihm attended conversion therapy once a week after being encouraged to do so by a church in Liverpool (Augustine Tanner-Ihm/PA)

He said: “They met at someone’s house and they met once a week with a range of people – people who were single, people who got married to people of the opposite sex – and very much the goal was for you to be able to marry the opposite sex.”

He described the meetings as “kind of like a support group,” adding: “People talked about different ways of dealing with things. People talked about their own struggles and talked about total deliverance that God can give. [There was] a lot of prayer. Quite intense prayer.

“They put it in my schedule, that I was going to go, but then after a while, I realised it was expected for me to go.”

Mr Tanner-Ihm described the highly emotional conversion therapy meetings as “oppressive” and said he was particularly vulnerable as he was “an intern from another country and [his] visa was in their control”.

After repeatedly questioning some of the points made during the conversion therapy sessions, Mr Tanner-Ihm said he was perceived as a “troublemaker”.

He said: “I was always the person to question everything … and I don’t think they wanted someone to do that.”

He returned to the US when his visa expired and lived there for over a year, before moving back to the UK.

Mr Tanner-Ihm said he wrestled with his sexuality “every single day” as he grew up in poverty in a predominantly black community in Chicago with “quite religious” Jehovah’s Witness parents.

He was around 14 when he first realised that he might not be straight, which coincided with him discovering Christianity at a Christian summer camp.

Augustine Tanner-Ihm priest conversion therapy
A decade after conversion therapy, Mr Tanner-Ihm said he can be himself (Augustine Tanner-Ihm/PA)

Soon after becoming a Christian, he told a man who was mentoring him that he was gay and was given a book “about how people can change from being homosexual to heterosexual” which he “sunk into” in an effort to change his sexuality.

He said: “I was 14 and I think I was really vulnerable, really fragile, and I just wanted help because I saw, through my black culture, through the religion that I came from and the religion I went into, and wider society, that this was bad.”

After undertaking a year-long stint as an intern in Liverpool, he later returned to the UK in 2015 and lived in several parishes before eventually settling in Manchester, where he is now a priest for three churches.

He said his attitude towards his sexuality has changed “massively”, adding as he undertakes his duties as a priest, “I can just be myself. It’s really quite lovely”.

Although Mr Tanner-Ihm’s feelings about his sexuality have transformed and societal attitudes towards homosexuality have “drastically changed”, the minister still feels the effects of conversion therapy.

He said: “It has caused a lot of pain and suffering, and I continue to deal with the ramifications of conversion therapy.”

More from The Courier

BSB Scottsh round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands flock to Knockhill in Fife for British Superbikes
To go with story by Adele Merson. Perthshire MP John Nicolson says a new partygate video has opened up 'painful memories' of being unable to visit his mum in her dying days. Picture shows; Left, John Nicolson, MP for Ochil and South Perthshire. Right, John and his mum Marion. . N/A . Supplied by John Nicolson MP. Date; Unknown
Perthshire MP's anger over partygate video after being robbed of mum's final days
Dan Phillips.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips selected for Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad
Paul Sturrock pictured in BBC Scotland's 'Icons of Football'. Image: BBC Scotland
Paul Sturrock: Dundee United legend and BBC 'Icons of Football' star backs Jim Goodwin…
Dexter Williamson needs a wheelchair to go outside. Image: Rachel Williamson.
Fundraiser launched to help Dundee 10-year-old losing ability to walk
A mural of Khalid Mirza has been unveiled near his shop. Image: Syke
Shopkeeper 'blown away' as Dundee street artist unveils portrait near store
Nicola Sturgeon: 'I am certain that I have done nothing wrong'
Duncan Scott.
No jail for Abertay business student caught with £20k drugs stash
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Review for Courier Picture shows; Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers with composer and SNJO artistic director Tommy Smith.. Perth. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; 27/05/2023 Perth Festival of the Arts with SNJO at Perth Concert Hall.
'Don't get married - ever': Words of wisdom from SNJO founder and saxophonist Tommy…
RNLI mascot Stormy Sam met Lily Duncan, 8, at the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath RNLI visitors have swell day in the sun at lifeboat station open day