Kate hails children’s hospices for being ‘shining light’ to families

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales has hailed children’s hospices (PA)
The Princess of Wales has hailed children’s hospices (PA)

The Princess of Wales has hailed children’s hospices for their “life-changing care”, saying they are a “shining light” to families.

Kate, in a message to mark Children’s Hospice Week, thanked staff for being there for people during their “darkest times”.

She also told of seeing “first-hand” how they allow “children to be children”, having been a royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) for more than 10 years.

Kate said: “With 99,000 seriously ill children across the country, children’s hospices work tirelessly to provide life-changing care to families with the aim of making unbelievably difficult situations that little bit easier.

“As patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible way hospices help families and allow children to be children.

“During Children’s Hospice Week, all hospices will be doing what they do day in day out – delivering vital specialist care, and whether that is by helping to facilitate a day at the beach for children to feel the sand between their toes, engaging young people in therapeutic music activities, or having a fun painting session to create special moments and memories, the teams supporting these families regularly go above and beyond to make a difference to their lives, no matter how long or short they may be.

“On behalf of parents and carers across the country, I would like to say a huge thank you to all those working in children’s hospices. You are a shining light to so many families in their darkest times and your efforts do not go unnoticed.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the truly extraordinary teamwork that goes into providing this incredible care.”

Royal visit to EACH
Kate has been a royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices for more than 10 years (Joe Giddens/PA)

Children’s Hospice Week, from June 19-25, is organised by Together for Short Lives, the UK charity for seriously ill children and families, and is the only week dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the services across the country.

Phil Gormley, Each chief executive, said: “We are so grateful for the princess’ invaluable contribution as royal patron.

“Her work, visits and profile have projected our charity – as well as the importance of children’s hospice services generally – onto the global stage and for that we are truly thankful.”

