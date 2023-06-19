Australia’s Senate votes to hold referendum on creating Indigenous Voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia’s Senate votes to hold referendum on creating Indigenous Voice

By Press Association
Labor senators applaud after the passing of the Voice to Parliament in the Senate chamber at Australia’s Parliament House in Canberra (Mick Tsikas/AAP/AP)
Labor senators applaud after the passing of the Voice to Parliament in the Senate chamber at Australia's Parliament House in Canberra (Mick Tsikas/AAP/AP)

Australia’s Senate has voted to hold a referendum this year on creating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament – an advocate aiming to give the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy.

Dozens of mainly Indigenous people stood and applauded in the public galleries when senators passed the referendum bill 52 votes to 19, meaning the referendum must be held in a two-to-six-month window.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, the first Indigenous woman to hold the job, described Monday’s vote as the “final hurdle” toward the referendum.

“Today the political debate ends,” she said. “Today we can start a national conversation at the community level about what a Voice is, why it’s needed and how it will make a practical difference.”

If it becomes Australia’s first successful referendum since 1977. The Voice would not have a vote on laws and debate for and against the elected body has become increasingly heated and divisive.

Proponents hope the Voice will improve living standards for Indigenous Australians, who account for 3.2% of Australia’s population.

Opposition spokesperson Michaelia Cash told the Senate most of her colleagues would vote to hold the referendum “because we believe in the people of this nation and their right to have a say.”

“This is not because we agree with what this bill ultimately sets out to achieve, which is of course to irrevocably change this nation’s constitution in a way that will destroy one of our most fundamental values: equality of citizenship,” she said before the vote.

Australia Indigenous Voice
Liberal Party senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price speaks during the debate on the Voice to Parliament (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

Indigenous opposition senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said the Voice proposal was dividing Australia along racial lines.

“If the ‘yes’ vote is successful, we will be divided forever,” she said. “I want to see Australia move forward as one, not two divided. That’s why I will be voting no.”

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, who is also Indigenous, said she opposed the Voice because it was powerless and was “appeasing white guilt”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who committed his government to holding the referendum during his election night victory speech, said the fact some critics argued the Voice was too weak and others that it was too powerful indicated “we’ve got the balance right.”

“The truth is that, for most people… it will have no direct impact on their lives, but it just might make lives better of the most disadvantaged group in Australia today,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to do things better. Instead of doing things for Indigenous Australians, make change with Indigenous Australians.”

He said he would hold discussions with Indigenous leaders before setting a date for the referendum

The Liberal Party and Nationals party, which formed a conservative coalition government for nine years before the centre-left Labor Party was elected last year, both oppose the Voice.

