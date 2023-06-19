Japanese Emperor meets Indonesian leader on third day of official visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese Emperor meets Indonesian leader on third day of official visit

By Press Association
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, front left, Empress Masako, rear left, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right and his wife Iriana attend a tree planting ceremony during their meeting at Bogor Palace (Pool via AP)
Japanese Emperor Naruhito has met Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the third day of his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.

Mr Widodo and Indonesia’s first lady, Iriana, welcomed Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Bogor presidential palace, along with greeters wearing Indonesian traditional clothes and a military band that played both national anthems.

The Indonesian leader said: “I feel very honoured because Indonesia is the first destination for the Japanese emperor’s bilateral state visit abroad.”

Naruhito and Masako take part in a press conference (Pool via AP)

Naruhito is seeking to underline the friendship between Japan and Indonesia during his weeklong visit, and officials said the two leaders would talk about cooperation between the countries.

The Emperor arrived in the capital on Saturday and visited some places in the city, including a station of the Jakarta MRT, which is Indonesia’s first subway line and was financed by a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Naruhito plans to visit Indonesia’s heroes cemetery in Jakarta on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, he has scheduled a trip to Yogyakarta, a city also on the island of Java that is the centre of Javanese culture and a seat of royal dynasties going back centuries.

Naruhito’s meeting with President Joko Widodo comes as Japan seeks to deepen ties with developing nations (Pool via AP)

He plans to go on Thursday to the Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

Naruhito said before leaving Japan that cooperation with developing countries is key to dealing with global challenges such as climate change, energy and food.

His trip comes as Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) mark 50 years of friendship this year, when Indonesia serves as the Asean chair.

Empress Masako
Japan’s Empress Masako at Bogor Botanical Gardens (Pool via AP)

Japan is increasingly seeking to deepen ties with developing nations in tackling regional and global challenges. Japan is the largest provider of official development assistance to Indonesia, according to Tokyo’s foreign ministry.

Naruhito, 63, is Japan’s first Emperor born after the Second World War, which was fought in the name of his grandfather, Emperor Hirohito.

Japanese troops occupied Indonesia, then the Dutch East Indies colony, from 1942 until Tokyo surrendered in August 1945.

