Top US diplomat to meet Chinese President in bid to ease tensions

By Press Association
US secretary of state Antony Blinken shakes hands with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi (Pool via AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi (Pool via AP)

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as America’s top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing aimed at easing soaring tensions.

A Blinken-Xi meeting had been expected, but neither side had confirmed it would happen until about an hour before the talks, which are seen as key to the success of the trip.

A snub by the Chinese leader would have been a major setback to the effort restore and maintain communications at senior levels.

Mr Blinken is the highest-level US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office, and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

His visit is expected to usher in a new round of visits by senior US and Chinese officials, possibly including a meeting between Mr Xi and Mr Biden in the coming months.

