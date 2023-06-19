Largest hybrid and double-ended ferry in world starts English Channel crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Largest hybrid and double-ended ferry in world starts English Channel crossings

By Press Association
The P&O Pioneer ferry arriving at the Port of Dover in Kent following sea trials in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The world’s largest hybrid and double-ended ferry has begun crossings in the English Channel in a new step towards greener travel at sea.

P&O’s Pioneer ferry entered service on June 19 for the Dover to Calais route, with company bosses estimating it will reduce carbon emissions by 40%.

The ship, which operates with diesel generators and electric battery power equivalent to 2.3 million AA batteries, has been in the pipeline since 2019, costing about £111 million.

A second hybrid ship named the Liberte is also set to come into service in November this year, costing the same multi-million sum.

The P&O Pioneer is the world's largest hybrid double-ended ferry (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Pioneer and Liberte, making up P&O’s new Fusion Class fleet, will operate alongside two older ships in the Spirit Class on the busy route connecting Britain with the continent.

There are no plans to build further hybrid ships, which due to rising costs would amount to £136 million to £145 million each, but P&O bosses instead hope to transform their hybrid models into a fully electric fleet when the infrastructure is ready at Dover and Calais ports.

P&O ship of the future director Ross Barrett said: “We are looking at how we could continue with the journey of making our fleet much more sustainable and technology is changing all the time with sustainability on ships.”

He said the company “would like to see” the infrastructure at ports in place before 2030 and that talks were ongoing.

He added: “We are taking a much-needed step in the maritime industry. We could have easily gone out and built another Spirit Class but it doesn’t deliver on what we want to do.”

The company expects the vessel to cut fuel usage on Dover-Calais crossings by 40% compared with its current fleet (Yui Mok/PA)
Speaking on the financial challenges the ferry company has faced, particularly over the pandemic, Mr Barrett said P&O had to keep the hybrid project going to avoid becoming a “shrinking business” with increasingly old ships expensive to maintain.

“We had to keep the project alive because we wouldn’t be able to move the business forward with some of the other challenges through Covid itself.”

The ferry boss added the company is now bouncing back to pre-Covid levels of its market share at 43% on the Dover to Calais route.

