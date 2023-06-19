Manhunt for human traffickers after boat tragedy off Greek coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manhunt for human traffickers after boat tragedy off Greek coast

By Press Association
Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town (AP)
Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town (AP)

The manhunt for human traffickers has widened in Pakistan after a tragedy off the Greek coast last week left more than 500 migrants feared drowned, including many Pakistanis, officials said.

With no definitive casualty numbers announced, families feared for the fate of their loved ones and the nation observed a day of mourning on Monday, declared by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government.

The Pakistani flag was flown at half-mast, and legislators in the national assembly, the lower house of the parliament, expressed their condolences.

A fishing trawler packed with migrants overturned and sank early last Wednesday off south-western Greece in one of the deadliest incidents of its kind in the central Mediterranean.

Grieving relatives
People offer their support to Raja Yousaf, right, whose son Raja Sajid is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast (AP)

The vessel was carrying as many as 750 people, including scores of Pakistanis, when it sank in international waters. A search and rescue operation is still under way.

Pakistan’s Embassy in Athens has so far identified 12 Pakistani nationals rescued by the coast guard.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said the country’s Federal Investigation Agency has launched a crackdown against human smugglers, arresting key suspects in the eastern city of Lahore and Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

“All the people involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice,” the minister pledged in a statement, adding that Mr Sharif’s government will further toughen existing laws to include harsh punishments for human traffickers.

So far, authorities have detained nearly two dozen suspects, including two key suspected traffickers in Pakistan, and at least 12 people involved in sending young men to Libya for the onward journey to Europe.

Grieving relatives
Raja Sakundar, right, holds up a picture of his missing nephew on his phone (AP)

Senior Pakistani officer Khalid Chauhan said police had picked up the suspects amid the crackdown on traffickers and were interrogating them for their alleged roles in luring, trapping and extracting huge amounts of money to send the men abroad.

Abdul Jabbar, a top official at the Federal Investigation Agency, appealed to families of those who died in the boat incident or went missing to come forward and share information about the smugglers.

He promised the families of the victims would not be arrested but “rather they will be treated as victims” themselves.

Pakistani officials also collected DNA samples from relatives and said they would send the results to Greece to help identify victims.

Since the news of the incident spread, people have been offering their support to relatives of those presumed to have been on the boat.

Some of the survivors have contacted their families, telling them how the boat sank.

