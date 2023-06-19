Death toll rises amid heatwave in Indian states

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll rises amid heatwave in Indian states

By Press Association
Shiela Mishra wipes the head of her ailing brother to keep him cool from the heat wave (AP)
Shiela Mishra wipes the head of her ailing brother to keep him cool from the heat wave (AP)

Nearly 170 people have died in two of India’s most populous states in recent days amid a sweltering heatwave, officials said.

Hospitals overwhelmed with patients and routine power outages have added to the challenges faced by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, 119 people have died from heat-related illnesses over the last several days, while in neighbouring Bihar state, 47 people have died, according to local news reports and health officials.

A couple comfort their daughter
A couple try to comfort their daughter as she suffers from a heat-related issue (AP)

The largest hospital in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh is unable to accommodate more patients, officials said, and its mortuary was overwhelmed after 54 people died due to the heat.

Some families have been asked to take the bodies of their relatives home.

While northern regions of India are known for sweltering heat during the summer months, temperatures have been consistently above normal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, with highs in recent days reaching 43.5C.

Queue for medical attention
People queue to register outside district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state (AP)

A heatwave is declared in India if temperatures are at least 4.5C above normal or if the temperature is above 45C.

“We have been issuing heat wave warnings for the past few days,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist at the IMD.

Despite the warnings, government officials did not ask people to brace for the heat until Sunday, when the death toll began to increase.

Adding to the heat stress are consistent power outages across the region, leaving people with no running water, fans or air conditioners.

Elderly person in hospital
A elderly person recovers at the overcrowded government district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state (AP)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the government was taking measures to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state. He urged citizens to cooperate with the government and use electricity judiciously.

“Every village and every city should receive adequate power supply during this scorching heat. If any faults occur, they should be promptly addressed,” he said on Friday.

Inside Ballia district hospital, the chaotic scenes were reminiscent of the coronavirus pandemic, with families and doctors scrambling even as many patients required urgent medical attention. The corridors smelled of urine, garbage and medical waste, and hospital walls were stained with betel leaf spit.

India Heat Wave
Staff sweep the floor of an overcrowded government district hospital in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh state (AP)

“All our staff has been here for three days straight and are completely overworked,” said Dr Aditya Singh, an emergency medical officer.

The wards in the hospital had no functioning air conditioners, and cooling units that were installed were not working properly due to power fluctuations. Attendants were fanning patients with books and wiping their sweat in an attempt to keep them cool.

Officials in the district hospital say more severe cases are now being shifted to hospitals in bigger cities nearby such as Varanasi and more doctors and medical resources are being sent to the district hospital to deal with the heat-induced crisis.

Person on a stretcher
An elderly person suffering from the heat is carried on a stretcher to hospital (AP)

Climate experts say that heatwaves will continue and India needs to prepare better to deal with their consequences.

A study by World Weather Attribution, an academic group that examines the source of extreme heat, found that a searing heatwave in April that struck parts of South Asia was made at least 30 times more likely by climate change.

Aditya Valiathan Pillai, an associate fellow at a New Delhi-based think-tank, Centre for Policy Research, said: “Plans for dealing with heatwaves are essential for minimizing their effects and preserving lives.

“These plans include all-inclusive approaches to dealing with high heat occurrences, such as public awareness campaigns, the provision of cooling centres, and healthcare assistance.”

