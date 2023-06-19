Census data on gender identity reported accurately, says ONS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Census data on gender identity reported accurately, says ONS

By Press Association
The census showed that 262,000 people in England and Wales said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth (Victoria Jones/PA)
Findings from the latest census on a new question on gender identity were accurate, the national statistics body has said.

Concerns were raised by some that the question might have been confusing for people whose first language was not English, but the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there was no evidence to suggest the published results from the 2021 census were not coded or processed accurately.

Due to what it described as “continued interest” in the data, the statistics regulator launched a review earlier this year into the ONS’ response to questions raised by the findings.

The census showed that 262,000 people in England and Wales said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth.

Proportions were higher among people with Muslim, Sikh or Hindu backgrounds than those who identified as Christian.

Of the 2.7 million people in England and Wales identifying as Muslim, nearly 40,000 told the census their gender was different from the sex registered at birth: a smaller number than in the Christian group (95,000 out of 23.7 million), but a higher proportion (1.5% versus 0.4%).

There were also higher proportions among people identifying as Buddhist (1.3%), Sikh (1.0%), Hindu (0.9%) and Jewish (0.6%), although the numbers were again small, at around 3,000, 4,000, 8,000 and 1,000 respectively.

Separate data published by the ONS showed that of the 262,000 people who told the census their gender identity was different from their sex at birth, 71% said their main language was English.

A further 7% said their main language was not English but could speak it very well, 13% could speak it well, 7% not well and 1% not at all.

The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) said it had launched its review after concerns had been “raised with us regarding the correlation of gender identity with other characteristics, as well as the level of methodological information published on how the gender identity question has been processed”.

It said the review would be “formed around the principles within the Code of Practice for Statistics and will consider ONS’ approach to responding to questions raised by users about the results of the data”, rather than considering the concept of gender identity or the decision to collect data on the subject.

(PA Graphics)

On Monday, the ONS published details on how it “coded and processed” the data it collected, saying: “The report of this investigation concludes that 94% of respondents to the census answered the question and there is no evidence to suggest that the published results were not coded or processed accurately.

“We have therefore accurately reported what people told us about their gender identity in the census.”

The OSR welcomed the ONS publication as a “a positive first step in addressing user need on this topic”.

But the regulator said the ONS “could have done more to see this as an opportunity to crowdsource quality assurance, or at a minimum, be clearer that it was open to feedback as part of releasing the data”, adding “there is a need to communicate the uncertainty of more granular breakdowns to support appropriate use of the data”.

