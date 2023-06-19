Granddaughter of tram crash victim says trial verdict is ‘deflating’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Granddaughter of tram crash victim says trial verdict is ‘deflating’

By Press Association
The granddaughter of one of the passengers killed in the Croydon tram disaster described the not guilty verdict in the trial of the driver as ‘deflating’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
The granddaughter of one of the passengers killed in the Croydon tram disaster described the not guilty verdict in the trial of the driver involved as "deflating".

The granddaughter of one of the passengers killed in the Croydon tram disaster described the not guilty verdict in the trial of the driver involved as “deflating”.

Danielle Wynne, whose grandfather Philip Logan, 52, was among seven people killed when a tram derailed in south London on November 9 2016, told the PA news agency “there has to be some kind of accountability”.

Tram driver Alfred Dorris, 49, was found not guilty at the Old Bailey of failing to take “reasonable care” of the health and safety of himself and his 69 passengers.

The trial heard the tram was travelling at three times the speed it was supposed to be doing before derailing on a sharp curve at Sandilands.

Ms Wynne, 32, said: “A not guilty verdict to me is like someone stabbing me in the chest.

“It feels so deflating.

“If I got into my car and I did what he did at the speed that he did, then I would go to prison.”

She added: “My grandad and this incident will never be forgotten. It’s a date that’s etched into my mind.

“Our family feels truly let down by the justice system.”

Mr Dorris was arrested following the crash but has not faced criminal charges.

In July 2021, the jury at an inquest concluded that the victims died as a result of an accident and were not unlawfully killed.

Ms Wynne said: “I don’t believe that morning (Mr Dorris) set out to kill anyone. But he did kill people.

“There has to be some kind of accountability.

“As far as I’m concerned, accident or not, he’s taken no accountability for his actions that morning.

“There was only one person who was in control of that tram on that morning, and it was that driver.”

During the trial, Mr Dorris told the jury he did not fall asleep while driving the tram, but was “disorientated”.

