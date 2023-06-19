European ministers stage air defence conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

European ministers stage air defence conference

By Press Association
A multirole jet fighter aircraft Dassault Rafale flies during the International Paris Air Show (AP)
A multirole jet fighter aircraft Dassault Rafale flies during the International Paris Air Show (AP)

Defence ministers and other representatives of 20 European countries are holding a conference in Paris on how to better defend Europe’s air space – a divisive issue given fresh urgency because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The talks will include anti-drone combat and ballistic missile defence, French organisers said, noting that Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown the importance and effectiveness of such equipment.

Nuclear weapons deterrence will also be on the agenda.

The Volocopter 2X,
The Volocopter 2X, an electric vertical takeoff and landing multicopter, performs a demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget (AP)

The French defence ministry said among the nations taking part in the meeting are Germany, the UK and Sweden, as well as Ukraine’s neighbours Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Representatives of Nato and the European Union are also due to attend.

With the help of Western weapons and growing experience, Ukraine’s air defence systems have made great strides since the war started last year, saving infrastructure and lives and preventing Russia from achieving air superiority.

France Paris Air Show
The Dassault Rafale jet performs a demonstration flight (AP)

“There is therefore a need for Europeans to think collectively and strategically about the threats coming from the skies,” a French official said.

The one-day meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, the world’s largest event focusing on aviation and space industry that is opening on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron will make the closing speech of the conference in the evening.

France has been openly critical of German-led plans for improved European air defence capabilities.

Akeron LP missile
The Akeron LP missile on show in Paris (AP)

The so-called European Sky Shield project, launched at the end of last year, is made up of 17 European nations including the UK – but not France. It is meant to be integrated within Nato air and missile defence systems.

The French government believes the project does not adequately preserve European sovereignty, because it’s expected to be largely based on US and Israeli industry.

The German-led plan “has limitations,” the French official said, adding that Monday’s conference would propose a “more global approach.” German defence minister Boris Pistorius will attend the meeting.

“With the European Sky Shield Initiative, we are bringing together European states to jointly increase protection against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at a news conference in Berlin with Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The German-led plan is expected to feature the Israeli Arrow 3 system and build on existing US Patriot missile capabilities.

Mr Scholz made no reference to Paris’ objections to the initiative.

The French Mamba system is already part of Nato’s integrated air and missile defence.

Defence has been a recurrent bone of contention between the two countries, with France complaining that Germany was not doing enough in the area for years – until the war in Ukraine led Berlin to announce a major boost to military spending.

More from The Courier

General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
Plans for housing development on 'problem site' next to Dundee shops
A car sitting sideways on a Dundee roundabout after drifting
'Dangerous and silly' Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy…
Inside one of Clarks' many shoe shops in the UK. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee city centre shoe shop to close after 34 years
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Three chaotic years without an early general election is sign of complete…
That winning feeling. Mitchell dominated the opening race of the Snetterton double-header. Image: McMedia
Mitchell maintains Snetterton run of success with faultless British GT win
Craig Hinchliffe has left Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe
Connor Balfour.
Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street
Stewart Petrie is looking forward to getting his Montrose squad together. Image: SNS
Montrose to play two games in less than 24 hours as Stewart Petrie says…
Apache helicopters at Balado Airfield.
Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross
Independence rally in Dundee's City Square last year.
JIM CRUMLEY: Independence convention in Yes City of Dundee is reminder of SNP’s position…