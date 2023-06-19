Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time in history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time in history

By Press Association
The proposed increase ‘was necessary to start bringing pay back in line with inflation’, one Unite activist said (John Walton/PA)
The proposed increase ‘was necessary to start bringing pay back in line with inflation’, one Unite activist said (John Walton/PA)

Church of England clergy are for the first time demanding a pay increase as they struggle with a higher cost of living.

The Unite union said it had submitted a formal pay claim for a 9.5% rise in the clergy stipend from April 2024.

The union, which represents over 2,000 clergy and lay officers in the Church of England, said it was the first time in the church’s history that a formal pay claim had been submitted for clergy.

Unite activist and member of the clergy Sam Maginnis said that last year saw “many clergy” having to turn to charity to help make ends meet.

He said: “Clergy have been working tirelessly to support their local communities through the cost-of-living crisis: facilitating and co-ordinating vital services and activities, providing personal care and guidance to individuals in need, and speaking hope and a sense of togetherness in unstable and uncertain times.

“However, last year, many clergy had to turn to charitable aid because they couldn’t make ends meet.

“All clergy should be paid at a level that secures relief from financial hardship, promotes personal well-being and enables them to effectively serve and support their local communities.

“The proposed increase is necessary to start bringing pay back in line with inflation, while addressing the most urgent hardship and anxiety faced by too many clergy and their families.

“Unite recognises that the parishes which ultimately fund most stipends are facing the same challenges as frontline clergy and their communities.

“However, with an investment fund worth £10.3 billion, the Church Commissioners could readily provide national support to ensure all dioceses can pay their clergy in line with our proposals.”

A recommendation on the stipend will be made when the remuneration and conditions of service committee of the Archbishops’ Council meets next week.

A final recommendation will be made by the council in September

A Church of England spokesperson said: “Our clergy provide unstinting spiritual, pastoral and practical support to their communities on a daily basis.

“We know they make this huge contribution against a backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis both for them and those they minister to.

“We are mindful of this, and of issues of affordability for dioceses, in the deliberations over the annual recommendations for the minimum and benchmark stipend levels.”

