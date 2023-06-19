Murder-accused nurse ‘gaslighted’ hospital staff over baby collapses, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder-accused nurse ‘gaslighted’ hospital staff over baby collapses, court told

By Press Association
Lucy Letby denies all the offences said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby denies all the offences said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Lucy Letby “gaslighted” her hospital colleagues to persuade them that a rise in baby collapses was “just a run of bad luck”, her murder trial has heard.

Letby, 33, is alleged to have murdered seven children and attempted to murder 10 others on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

In his closing speech to jurors at Manchester Crown Court, Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, said: “We want to point out the evolution of Lucy Letby’s murderous assaults on these children and we want to point out how calculated and devious she has been.

“We suggest Lucy Letby has gaslighted the staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital – doctors and nurses alike, professional people with many, many years of combined experience.

“She persuaded them what they knew in their heart of hearts to be utterly abnormal was just a run of bad luck.

“Lucy Letby got away with her campaign of violence for so long because people didn’t contemplate the remotest possibility of a nurse trying to kill tiny babies.”

Mr Johnson said the “similarities” of many of the cases involved showed a single person was sabotaging the children.

The prosecutor said: “Lucy Letby had used ways of killing babies and trying to kill them that didn’t leave much of a trace. Certainly nothing was spotted at the time as being significant and her behaviour persuaded many colleagues that the collapses and deaths were normal.

“Many of them simply couldn’t see the wood for the trees.

“Several post-mortem examinations in isolation didn’t raise the alarm because no-one – no-one – was contemplating the possibility of foul play.”

Mr Johnson went on: “We suggest Lucy Letby is an opportunist. Some of the children she targeted were sick but they would have recovered. She used their vulnerabilities to camouflage her acts.”

He pointed to the case of twin boys, Child E and F, to highlight what he said showed her “calculated” behaviour.

The Countess of Chester Hospital
The prosecution said Lucy Letby ‘gaslighted’ staff at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Crown say Letby murdered Child E in August 2015 with an injection of air and then tried to kill Child F the next day by poisoning his intravenous feed with insulin.

Mr Johnson said two bags of nutrients were contaminated – one which Letby hung up during a night shift and a replacement stock bag used the next day when she was not at work.

Tests showed both bags – in the same fridge – contained about the same amount of insulin, the court heard.

Mr Johnson said: “It was only going to one child. It was going to be connected to that child when the poisoner was not there.

“What does that tell you about the mindset of that person?

Manchester Crown Court
The trial was being held at Manchester Crown Court (Steve Allen/PA)

“This is why it was a targeted attack. What better way for a poisoner to cover their tracks than to use a replacement bag to be used by an unsuspecting colleague, a member of her ‘nursing family’.

“It shows a degree of cold-blooded, cynical planning. It diverts suspicion on to someone else. It deflects suspicion from Lucy Letby.

“She undoubtedly poisoned (Child F), who just happened to be the twin of the baby she murdered the previous day.

“Cold, calculated, cruel and relentless.”

Letby, from Hereford, denies all the offences said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

