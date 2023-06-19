Alexei Navalny urges anti-Kremlin campaign as new trial begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alexei Navalny urges anti-Kremlin campaign as new trial begins

By Press Association
A view of a TV Screen showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, stands between his lawyers in a courtroom, via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a preliminary hearing, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Monday, June 19, 2023. A Russian court has opened a new trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him behind bars for decades. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A view of a TV Screen showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, stands between his lawyers in a courtroom, via video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a preliminary hearing, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Monday, June 19, 2023. A Russian court has opened a new trial of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that could keep him behind bars for decades. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has urged his supporters to begin a broad campaign against Moscow’s actions in Ukraine as he went on trial on new charges of extremism that could keep him behind bars for decades.

The trial began inside a maximum security penal colony in Melekhovo, 150 miles east of Moscow, where Navalny, 47, is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud and contempt of court — charges he says are politically motivated.

Soon after it started, the judge closed the trial despite Mr Navalny’s demand to keep it open.

Alexei Navalny in the courtroom, seen on a videolink (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

In a statement posted on social media by his allies, he said the decision to close the trial was a sign of fear by President Vladimir Putin, and he announced the start of a campaign against Moscow’s decision to send troops to Ukraine.

Mr Navalny said the effort must reach out to millions to explain the disastrous impact of the fighting and “combat Putin’s lies and the Kremlin’s hypocrisy”. He argued that despite a relentless crackdown on dissent, such a campaign could be efficiently conducted on messaging apps outside authorities’ control.

“No one but us could enter this fight for our citizens’ hearts and minds, so we need to do it and win,” he said.

Mr Navalny, who exposed official corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests, was arrested in January 2021 on returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Wearing his prison uniform, he looked gaunt at the session but spoke emphatically about the weakness of the state’s case and gestured energetically.

Mr Navalny has said the new extremism charges, which he rejected as “absurd”, could keep him in prison for another 30 years. He said an investigator told him he would also face a separate military trial on terrorism charges that potentially carry a life sentence.

The Moscow City Court, which opened the hearing at Penal Colony No 6, did not allow reporters in the courtroom and they watched the proceedings on a video feed from a separate building.

Mr Navalny’s parents were also denied access to the court and followed the hearing remotely.

He and his lawyers urged the judge to hold an open trial, arguing that authorities are eager to suppress details of proceedings to cover up the weakness of the case.

“The investigators, the prosecutors and the authorities in general don’t want the public to know about the trial,” Mr Navalny said.

Prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova asked the judge to conduct the trial behind closed doors, citing security concerns. The judge agreed and reporters were asked to leave the premises.

Anatoly Navalny attends a preliminary hearing (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Asked about the decision to close the trial, Mr Navalny’s father Anatoly told reporters it showed “the utter lack of shame, conscience and dignity”.

Russia’s state news agencies and other media reported on the trial, but the most watched government-controlled TV stations did not cover it.

The new charges relate to the activities of Mr Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates. His allies said the charges retroactively criminalise all the activities of his foundation since its creation in 2011.

One of his associates, Daniel Kholodny, was moved from a different prison to face trial alongside him.

Mr Navalny has spent months in a tiny, one-person “punishment cell” for purported disciplinary violations such as an alleged failure to properly button his prison clothes, properly introduce himself to a guard or to wash his face at a specified time.

His associates and supporters have accused prison authorities of failing to provide him with proper medical assistance and voiced concern about his health.

