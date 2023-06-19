Mother of family found dead in west London believed to have been murdered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of family found dead in west London believed to have been murdered

By Press Association
Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow after the family were found dead (Lucy North/PA)
Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow after the family were found dead (Lucy North/PA)

The mother in a family of four who were found dead at a flat in west London is believed to have been murdered, police said.

Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, died from multiple sharp force injuries, according to a post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday.

She was found with her children Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, Dawid Wlodarczyk, three, and partner Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, at their home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, at just after 3pm on Friday.

Mr Wlodarczyk died from sharp force injuries to the neck, the Metropolitan Police said. Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the children on Wednesday, and inquests into the family’s deaths are due to open and adjourn on Tuesday.

Detective are not yet sure when the family died. The alarm was raised because Maja had not been to school since June 12, and the family had stopped replying to messages.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson standing at a pair of microphones in front of a semi-detached house.
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson speaking to the media on Saturday in the wake of the tragedy (Lucy North/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and I will continue to provide further updates as soon as appropriate.

“We are also continuing to support family members at this unimaginably difficult time.

“The situation remains that we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“We are however retaining an open mind, and I would ask anyone who feels they have pertinent information to contact us as soon as possible.

“Officers remain at the location and forensic examination of the flat is ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 5135/16Jun.

