Police dogs given body armour by force ‘when needed’

Police dogs in Wiltshire have been given body armour to protect them from violent criminals.

The new “canine vests” will shield the animals from knife attacks and bullets, Wiltshire Police said.

All general purpose and firearms support dogs in the force have been given them.

Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pc Jon Harwood, dog handler, said: “I’d like to reassure people that in the time that I have been in the dog section there have been no reports of our dogs having been stabbed or shot.

“But our dogs are used to search for people armed with weapons all the time so this will hopefully offer them protection.

“The dogs won’t be wearing them all the time, it will be up to their handler to assess when they might be needed.”