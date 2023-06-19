Northern Ireland Secretary challenged ‘to do your job’ and publish Stormont plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Northern Ireland Secretary challenged ‘to do your job’ and publish Stormont plan

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been challenged to “do his job” and publish a plan to restore the Stormont Assembly.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill also urged the DUP to explain what it wants to re-enter government as the political impasse continues in the region’s devolved institutions.

The Assembly and Executive have been in flux for more than a year amid DUP protest action over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms O’Neill’s party has since overtaken the DUP to become the largest party at both Stormont and on local councils, leaving her in line to become the first nationalist first minister.

There have been some behind-the-scenes discussions around the resurrection of Stormont, but earlier Mr Heaton-Harris said he would not comment on talks with the DUP.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill speaks to media at Parliament Buildings (Rebecca Black/PA)

Speaking to media at Stormont, Ms O’Neill said DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is being specific with the UK government in terms of what his party needs, and urged clarity with the public.

“They should clarify that for the public, they should tell the public what it is that they are trying to achieve, they should explain to the public why they are continuing to sit out being in an Executive whilst the health service is crumbling down around us, public service workers aren’t receiving the proper remuneration for the work that they’re doing and whilst children with additional needs are being penalised because of their political decision making,” she said.

“I don’t think that’s good enough.”

Ms O’Neill urged Mr Heaton-Harris to “engage with those people who are actually feeling the real brunt of the fact that he and the DUP are sitting on their hands”.

“Where is the plan to restore the executive? That’s what the public voted for in last May’s local government election that what they voted for back in the assembly,” she said.

“Politics to work, parties to work together, functioning executive, they deserve no less.

“And I don’t think it’s acceptable that we’re still in this position today. So Chris Heaton-Harris would need to do his job. Chris Heaton-Harris would need to set out a plan for how we’re going to get a restored executive.”

More from The Courier

Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business
David Evans, FBU branch secretary for Perth Fire Station.
550+ sign petition amid fears Perth Fire Station cuts could cause 'loss of life…
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag puts £7.5m Highland castle up for sale
Raith Rovers' Jack Hamilton, Ian Murray and Ross Matthews. Images: SNS and Tony Fimister.
Attacking options and the return of key player: 4 things to watch for during…
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath fans will continue backing their club in numbers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell urges Arbroath fans to turn Gayfield into a fortress as season ticket…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. St Andrews The Scores property on sale Picture shows; St Andrews The Scores . St Andrews . Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have 'serious momentum' ahead of…
Kinettles Hotel wanted to open a Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk Image: Google Maps,
St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed
Gibson's savage attack happened behind the Mecca Bingo and St Paul's Church buildings. Image: Google.
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is…
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Jane Hill: Son's tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100